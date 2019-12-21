Through The Card: Haydock, Saturday 21 December

11:50 - This is not a strong contest and if FIN AND GAME (4) runs to a similar level as when finishing third here last month he will likely go close. That third was achieved over further, so his assured stamina will be an asset in these testing conditions. Bang On shaped with promise on his penultimate start and is considered the main threat.

12:25 - Moonlighter has made a pleasing start over fences and his latest second appeals as a strong piece of form. However, PRECIOUS CARGO (3) is a very exciting recruit to chasing having shown plenty in novice hurdles last season, and he gets the vote to strike for the in-form Nicky Henderson.

13:00 - IT'S PROBABLY ME (7) hails from a strong jumping family - her dam is out of a half-sister to Denman - and she showed plenty of promise in bumpers, winning on debut at Southwell before running with credit in stronger races. It's interesting she starts out over hurdles in a listed contest and she is entitled to plenty of respect.

13:35 - ROSE SEA HAS (1) appeared to benefit from the drop in trip, and the application of a hood for the first time, when winning at Sedgefield last month and has the potential to do even better. Chambard is the obvious threat having been beaten by progressive rivals the last twice, but he needs to jump better.

14:05 - BIG SHARK (4) should be difficult to beat on his handicap debut. He has created an excellent impression, winning with plenty in hand at Hereford last time, and he can take this step up in class in his stride to extend his unbeaten record under Rules. The booking of top conditional Ben Jones makes his claims even stronger.

14:40 - We've not seen everything ORCHARDSTOWN CROSS (6) has to offer and, following a disappointing effort at Ascot last time, he's worth another chance to show he's on a good mark. He made no impact at Ascot but it was difficult to make up ground from the rear, so it's best to focus on the impression he created on his return at Exeter, where he looked like a staying chaser to follow. Rex Dingle has won three of his four starts on Orchardstown Cross and is back in the saddle here.

15:15 - CHTI BALKO (2) had been given a chance by the handicapper and cashed in on his falling mark in style at Bangor last time. He seemed to benefit from the return to front-running tactics and won with plenty to spare, so a 9 lb higher mark may not be enough to stop him following up. He could be hard to peg back.