Through The Card: Fontwell, Sunday 23 February

14:20 - ECHO WATT (3) bolted up by 22 lengths at Uttoxeter two weeks ago, looking a horse to follow. He has gone up 12 lb in the weights but that is arguably lenient based on his performance at Uttoxeter. He handles testing conditions and still has more to offer so has plenty in his favour.

14:50 - This represents a fantastic opportunity for GRAND SANCY (1) and he should complete this straightforward task with the minimum of fuss. Grand Sancy showed useful form over hurdles last season, winning on four occasions, and he has reached a similar level over fences, despite competing in graded company on all three outings. This is a huge drop in class.

15:20 - Last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up THOMAS DARBY (2) failed to meet expectations over fences but he reverted to hurdling in style at Ascot last time, proving better than ever to win a handicap off a mark of 151. The form of that contest is working out well and the Olly Murphy-trained Thomas Darby looks the one to beat.

15:50 - NOTRE PARI (2) made a successful start in handicap company at Aintree in December, impressing with how smoothly he moved through that contest, and he looked set to finish a creditable third in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time but came down at the final flight. This is an easier task and he can bounce back to winning ways at the chief expense of Black Gerry.

16:20 - ET APRES THOU (13) produced an improved performance on his handicap debut at Taunton last time, despite the emphasis on speed not playing to his strengths. He finished strongly at Taunton so will be well suited by this step up in trip, and we have yet to see everything this lightly-raced six-year-old has to offer.

16:50 - The Paul Nicholls-trained ALCALA (1) was a smart chaser at his peak and showed he retains plenty of ability when beating Wishing And Hoping at Haydock last week. Alcala travelled with zest and jumped soundly in the main, but there was a slight scare when he made a mistake at the second-last. However, he impressed with how he recovered from that error, finding plenty when asked, and he saw things out thoroughly. That looks a strong piece of form by hunter chase standards and he can get the better of stablemate Bob And Co.

17:20 - FRENCHY DU LARGE has finished runner-up on all three starts and sets the standard on form. He shaped a bit better than the result suggests at Sandown last time, possibly pressing on too far out, and he ought to give another good account.