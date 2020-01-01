Through The Card: Cheltenham, Wednesday 1 January

12:15 - This drop in trip isn't in the favour of REDFORD ROAD (1), who must carry a penalty for his recent success in a Grade 2 here last month, but he is a promising young hurdler and can rise to the challenge. He is improving with each start and still has more to offer.

12:50 - DOING FINE (9) showed he is in decent form and on a good handicap mark when finishing first past the post in a valuable handicap chase at Sandown last month that was declared void. He is a strong stayer and has run well at Cheltenham before so has plenty in his favour as he bids to gain compensation. This is a competitive contest in which plenty can be given a chance, including COGRY (1), who is really tough and battled well to win here last month.

13:25 - CHAMP (1) was a cosy winner on his chasing debut at Newbury in November and did really well to follow up at Grade 2 level at the same venue last time. An awkward leap at the third-last placed him on the back foot but he rallied strongly to get on terms after the last. He had to survive another scare when nearly taking the wrong course on the run-in but kept on strongly to eventually win with a bit in hand. He was a dual Grade 1-winning novice hurdler last season and looks set to also reach the top over fences.

14:00 - KALASHNIKOV (1) was one of the leading novice hurdlers two seasons ago, notably winning the Betfair Hurdle and finishing runner-up in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and he also fared well over fences last term, signing off with success in a Grade 1 at Aintree. He has been beaten on both starts in handicap company this season but has advanced his reputation, doing especially well when runner-up at Newbury last time, only nabbed on the line having got involved in a protracted duel from a fair way out. He is 6 lb higher here but looks likely to give another good account.

14:35 - SKANDIBURG (8) won twice over hurdles last season and has continued his progress this campaign, shaping nicely on his reappearance at Market Rasen before winning at Aintree. Skandiburg appreciated the step up to three miles at Aintree and is completely unexposed as a stayer, so he should have plenty more to offer over this distance.

15:10 - This is a competitive, intriguing contest in which most of the field can be given a chance. ROKSANA (6) needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in a Grade 2 at Ascot last time, but she may have found that race coming too soon after her pleasing reappearance at Aintree and is worth another chance. She travelled well at Aintree and probably would have won were it not for a bad mistake at the last, and it was a performance which suggested she could be in for a good season. She certainly enjoyed a successful campaign last term, winning the Mares' Hurdle (albeit fortuitously after Benie des Dieux's last-flight fall) before going close in a Grade 1 at Aintree, and she has the class to make an impression here.

15:50 - Belle de Manech won in spite of showing inexperience on debut at Warwick and is likely to progress markedly for that initial outing. That was a pleasing start for Belle de Manech, whose trainer Anthony Honeyball has an excellent record in bumpers and won this contest two seasons ago with Acey Milan, and she should go well.

