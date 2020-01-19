Through The Card: Ayr, Sunday 19 January

12:40 - The Gordon Elliott-trained ZAMBEZI FIX (8) would have finished a lot closer at Limerick last time had he not made a couple of significant late errors. That was an encouraging performance, one which suggested he is capable of much better, and he should go close.

13:15 - ESCARIA TEN (2) shaped with promise on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse, finishing third in a race that has worked out well, and he got off the mark at Cork last time, looking value for more than the three-quarter-length winning margin having made a mistake at the last. The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old rallied well to get up close home and, with further improvement on the card, looks up to defying a penalty.

13:50 - DALI MAIL (1) impressed on his chasing debut at Newcastle, jumping soundly and travelling strongly, and he looks capable of following up. He handles testing conditions well, already looks a better chaser than hurdler and is entitled to improve after just one start over fences.

14:25 - SPEAK OF THE DEVIL (6) unseated at Haydock on his penultimate start and compromised his chances at Newcastle last time by putting in a couple of significant errors. However, he has shown some promise and is likely to go close from what is a lenient handicap mark if cutting out the mistakes. He gets the verdict over Donna's Delight, who has had wind surgery and represents the in-form Sandy Thomson yard.

15:00 - ALOOMOMO (1) snapped a long losing sequence at Kelso last week and will be tough to beat if in similar form. He was rated much higher at his peak, so the 7 lb penalty should not pose much of an issue, and his claims are obvious on the back of such a commanding success.

15:30 - THAT'S MY DUBAI (2) ran well at Uttoxeter and Sedgefield last month, finishing third and then second, and he built on that when getting off the mark at Catterick. She impressed with the smooth headway she made to get into contention and, having raced only four times for Rebecca Menzies, may do better for this yard.

16:00 - ANIKNAM cashed in on a much-reduced mark at Uttoxeter last month, rallying gamely to prevail. He only scored narrowly but he has been rated much higher in the past so still looks fairly treated after a 3 lb rise in the weights. He can give the in-form Philip Kirby yard another winner.