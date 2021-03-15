- Trainer: Michael Attwater
- Jockey: Rossa Ryan
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 56
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday.
" She is clearly thriving for her new trainer..."
Timeform on Blue Cable
Blue Cable - 17:20 Wolverhampton
Blue Cable opened her account on just her second outing for the Michael Attwater yard at this course last month, battling well to hold off the runner-up, and she was arguably unlucky not to add to her tally when narrowly beaten at the same venue last time, having to make up plenty of ground from the rear of the field, finishing with a flourish. She is clearly thriving for her new trainer and is taken to gain compensation.
International Law - 18:20 Wolverhampton
A four-time course winner, International Law bounced back to form when a creditable third in a handicap over this course and distance last week, only beaten by a couple of unexposed types. He pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the field on that occasion and must rate high on the shortlist now returned to calmer waters.
Solar Park - 19:20 Wolverhampton
A winner of this race last year, Solar Park has shown definite signs of late that he is ready to retain his crown. Solar park produced his best performance for a while when third over this course and distance in January, doing well under the circumstances given how much he did early on, and he again shaped well when fourth at Chelmsford last time, not seen to best effect having raced closer to the pace than ideal. He remains one to be interested in from 1 lb lower than the mark he landed this contest off 12 months ago.
Smart Stat
KETTLE HILL - 17:50 Wolverhampton
31% - William Haggas's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Blue Cable - 17:20 Wolverhampton
International Law - 18:20 Wolverhampton
Solar Park - 19:20 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Wolverhampton 15th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blue Cable
|Velvet Vista
|Viola Park
|Broughtons Flare
|Excelinthejungle
|Baltic Prince
|Six Strings
|Dont Jump George
Wolverhampton 15th Mar (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|International Law
|Recuerdame
|Rectory Road
|Cash N Carrie
|Jeddeyd
|Cheat
|Siavash
|Ascraeus
Wolverhampton 15th Mar (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 7.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nellie French
|Solar Park
|Valentine Blues
|Thegreyvtrain
|Oh So Nice
|Red Allure
|Youre Cool
|Glorious Charmer
|Back From Dubai