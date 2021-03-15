Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Blue Cable - 17:20 Wolverhampton

Blue Cable opened her account on just her second outing for the Michael Attwater yard at this course last month, battling well to hold off the runner-up, and she was arguably unlucky not to add to her tally when narrowly beaten at the same venue last time, having to make up plenty of ground from the rear of the field, finishing with a flourish. She is clearly thriving for her new trainer and is taken to gain compensation.

No. 6 (5) Blue Cable SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 56

International Law - 18:20 Wolverhampton

A four-time course winner, International Law bounced back to form when a creditable third in a handicap over this course and distance last week, only beaten by a couple of unexposed types. He pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the field on that occasion and must rate high on the shortlist now returned to calmer waters.

No. 7 (6) International Law SBK 13/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 60

Solar Park - 19:20 Wolverhampton

A winner of this race last year, Solar Park has shown definite signs of late that he is ready to retain his crown. Solar park produced his best performance for a while when third over this course and distance in January, doing well under the circumstances given how much he did early on, and he again shaped well when fourth at Chelmsford last time, not seen to best effect having raced closer to the pace than ideal. He remains one to be interested in from 1 lb lower than the mark he landed this contest off 12 months ago.