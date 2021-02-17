Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

Album - 15:20 Wolverhampton

The hat-trick beckons for Album, who showed much improved form when bolting up over course and distance last month, and wasn't hard pressed to follow up five days later at Chelmsford. That was an even better performance on the clock, always travelling best and in full command inside the final furlong. Album is only 5 lb higher in the weights now and is firmly on the progressive path.

No. 9 (7) Album (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 73

Estrela Star - 15:50 Wolverhampton

Estrela Star racked up a hat-trick on the all-weather around this time last year and is of interest now having fallen back down to an attractive mark. He finished closer than his has in a while over a trip short of his optimum at Kempton last time, crying out for a stronger gallop, but the return to this longer trip is sure to be in his favour. Estrela Star is now 3 lb below his last winning mark and has to be high on the shortlist.

No. 7 (1) Estrela Star (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Ali Stronge

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 63

Dylan's Lad - 16:20 Wolverhampton

This isn't a strong race and, Dylan's Lad, who did well to overcome stall 13 when opening his account over course and distance last month, looks the one to beat. He had shown promise on the fibresand at Southwell previously, but was much improved to open his account, leading inside the final furlong and well on top at the finish. Dylan's Lad is still lightly raced and there should be more to come.