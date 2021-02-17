Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Album - 15:20 Wolverhampton

The hat-trick beckons for Album, who showed much improved form when bolting up over course and distance last month, and wasn't hard pressed to follow up five days later at Chelmsford. That was an even better performance on the clock, always travelling best and in full command inside the final furlong. Album is only 5 lb higher in the weights now and is firmly on the progressive path.

Estrela Star - 15:50 Wolverhampton

Estrela Star racked up a hat-trick on the all-weather around this time last year and is of interest now having fallen back down to an attractive mark. He finished closer than his has in a while over a trip short of his optimum at Kempton last time, crying out for a stronger gallop, but the return to this longer trip is sure to be in his favour. Estrela Star is now 3 lb below his last winning mark and has to be high on the shortlist.

Dylan's Lad - 16:20 Wolverhampton

This isn't a strong race and, Dylan's Lad, who did well to overcome stall 13 when opening his account over course and distance last month, looks the one to beat. He had shown promise on the fibresand at Southwell previously, but was much improved to open his account, leading inside the final furlong and well on top at the finish. Dylan's Lad is still lightly raced and there should be more to come.

Smart Stat

Rivas Rob Roy - 13:45 Wolverhampton

£84.37 - John Gallagher's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

