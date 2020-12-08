To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

All-weather
Timeform provide three bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

"...is well worth another chance on just his fourth start for this yard..."

Timeform on Teddy B

Rockets Red Glare - 15:25 Wolverhampton

Tom Dascombe has been in good form on the all-weather of late and Rockets Red Glare looks another winning in waiting for the yard. He shaped well in a minor event that is working out well on debut in October and left the impression he was in need of further when running to a similar level over the same course and distance last time. The step up to this extended mile will be in his favour now and he ought to go close.

Teddy B - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Teddy B's recent form figures aren't very inspiring, but he hasn't been seen to best effect on his last two runs on the all-weather and his mark continues to fall. He was well backed over five furlongs at this course last time, but was trapped too far back after an awkward beginning leaving the stalls. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and he is starting to look very well handicapped now, so is well worth another chance on just his fourth start for this yard.

Halfwaytothemoon - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Halfwaytothemoon is bred to be much better than a mark of 67 and she could be worth one more chance now stepping up further in trip now handicapping. She failed to progress in first-time blinkers last time, but there is plenty of stamina in her pedigree and this trip could be the making of her.

Smart Stat

Rockets Red Glare - 15:25 Wolverhampton

£29.97 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Rockets Red Glare - 15:25 Wolverhampton
Teddy B - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Halfwaytothemoon - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

