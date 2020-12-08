Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Rockets Red Glare - 15:25 Wolverhampton

Tom Dascombe has been in good form on the all-weather of late and Rockets Red Glare looks another winning in waiting for the yard. He shaped well in a minor event that is working out well on debut in October and left the impression he was in need of further when running to a similar level over the same course and distance last time. The step up to this extended mile will be in his favour now and he ought to go close.

No. 6 (3) Rockets Red Glare (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Teddy B - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Teddy B's recent form figures aren't very inspiring, but he hasn't been seen to best effect on his last two runs on the all-weather and his mark continues to fall. He was well backed over five furlongs at this course last time, but was trapped too far back after an awkward beginning leaving the stalls. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and he is starting to look very well handicapped now, so is well worth another chance on just his fourth start for this yard.

No. 5 (4) Teddy B SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 55

Halfwaytothemoon - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Halfwaytothemoon is bred to be much better than a mark of 67 and she could be worth one more chance now stepping up further in trip now handicapping. She failed to progress in first-time blinkers last time, but there is plenty of stamina in her pedigree and this trip could be the making of her.