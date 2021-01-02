- Trainer: Stuart Williams
- Jockey: Marco Ghiani
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 55
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Wolverhampton on Saturday evening...
"...proved better than ever when third in a maiden over this course and distance last month..."
Timeform on Lucky Ava
Passional - 16:40 Wolverhampton
Passional has been consistent since joining Stuart Williams, and she made the most of a good opportunity to belatedly get off the mark in a novice at Southwell last time, keeping going well despite hanging left to win by two and a half lengths. That represented another small jolt of improvement according to Timeform ratings, and it will be disappointing if she can't mount a bold follow-up bid now back in a handicap, lining up from a mark only 2 lb higher than when second (beaten less than a length) on her penultimate start over this course and distance.
Lochnaver - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Lochnaver is yet to race beyond a mile and shaped as if ready to go up in trip when second over that trip at Lingfield last month. She dictated a steady gallop which wouldn't have played to her strengths, with the winner's superior turn of foot proving the difference in the straight (beaten two and three quarter lengths). That form still sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with more improvement on the cards now stepping up to a mile and a half, Lochnaver looks to hold leading claims as she seeks a first success at the fourth attempt.
Lucky Ava - 19:10 Wolverhampton
Lucky Ava proved better than ever when third in a maiden over this course and distance last month, looking the likeliest winner when hitting the front two furlongs out before being collared in the final strides (beaten just a neck). She has improved with every start since joining Conrad Allen, and it would be unwise to rule out further progress, so a BHA mark of 55 might not be enough to prevent her from gaining a deserved first win now back in a handicap.
Smart Stat
LOCHNAVER - 18:40 Wolverhampton
32% - William Haggas' strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Passional - 16:40 Wolverhampton
Lochnaver - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Lucky Ava - 19:10 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.