Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Passional - 16:40 Wolverhampton

Passional has been consistent since joining Stuart Williams, and she made the most of a good opportunity to belatedly get off the mark in a novice at Southwell last time, keeping going well despite hanging left to win by two and a half lengths. That represented another small jolt of improvement according to Timeform ratings, and it will be disappointing if she can't mount a bold follow-up bid now back in a handicap, lining up from a mark only 2 lb higher than when second (beaten less than a length) on her penultimate start over this course and distance.

No. 1 (2) Passional SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55

Lochnaver - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Lochnaver is yet to race beyond a mile and shaped as if ready to go up in trip when second over that trip at Lingfield last month. She dictated a steady gallop which wouldn't have played to her strengths, with the winner's superior turn of foot proving the difference in the straight (beaten two and three quarter lengths). That form still sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with more improvement on the cards now stepping up to a mile and a half, Lochnaver looks to hold leading claims as she seeks a first success at the fourth attempt.

No. 4 (2) Lochnaver SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Lucky Ava - 19:10 Wolverhampton

Lucky Ava proved better than ever when third in a maiden over this course and distance last month, looking the likeliest winner when hitting the front two furlongs out before being collared in the final strides (beaten just a neck). She has improved with every start since joining Conrad Allen, and it would be unwise to rule out further progress, so a BHA mark of 55 might not be enough to prevent her from gaining a deserved first win now back in a handicap.