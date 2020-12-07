- Trainer: Richard Hughes
- Jockey: Shane Kelly
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 69
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...looks to have been presented a good opportunity here..."
Timeform on Legal Reform
The Nosey Parker - 16:40 Wolverhampton
The Nosey Parker wasn't knocked about when finishing second on debut at Kempton in October and didn't need to improve when winning a weak maiden at Lingfield last month. She did the job nicely on that occasion, though, and remains with potential now handicapping dropped to five furlongs.
Legal Reform - 17:40 Wolverhampton
This is a weak race and a repeat of even the form Legal Reform showed when a well-held third at Redcar last time may be good enough. He showed a glimmer of something to work on that day, beaten only by two better fancied rivals, and he looks to have been presented a good opportunity here.
Amaysmont - 18:10 Wolverhampton
Amaysmont was suited by the step up to a mile when runner-up at Newcastle last time and may be capable of going one better off the same mark. That was his best effort of the season and he is starting to look well treated now. Rhubarb Bikini rates the obvious big threat after returning from an absence to make all on his Chelmsford handicap debut a fortnight ago.
Smart Stat
Tomouh - 19:10 Wolverhampton
23% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
The Nosey Parker - 16:40 Wolverhampton
Legal Reform - 17:40 Wolverhampton
Amaysmont - 18:10 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.