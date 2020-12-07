Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

The Nosey Parker - 16:40 Wolverhampton

The Nosey Parker wasn't knocked about when finishing second on debut at Kempton in October and didn't need to improve when winning a weak maiden at Lingfield last month. She did the job nicely on that occasion, though, and remains with potential now handicapping dropped to five furlongs.

No. 4 (4) The Nosey Parker (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

Legal Reform - 17:40 Wolverhampton

This is a weak race and a repeat of even the form Legal Reform showed when a well-held third at Redcar last time may be good enough. He showed a glimmer of something to work on that day, beaten only by two better fancied rivals, and he looks to have been presented a good opportunity here.

No. 4 (5) Legal Reform (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Amaysmont - 18:10 Wolverhampton

Amaysmont was suited by the step up to a mile when runner-up at Newcastle last time and may be capable of going one better off the same mark. That was his best effort of the season and he is starting to look well treated now. Rhubarb Bikini rates the obvious big threat after returning from an absence to make all on his Chelmsford handicap debut a fortnight ago.