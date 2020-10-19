Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Mystery Mac - 16:25 Wolverhampton

Mystery Mac produced his best effort yet when fifth at Salisbury last month, making some headway entering the closing stages before his effort flattened out. That run qualified him for handicaps and he may have been underestimated by an opening mark of 59, dropping into a class 6 over the longest trip he has tackled yet. He should prove capable of better than he has showed so far and rates a solid each-way option in this apprentice handicap, with the booking of the in-form Angus Villiers (five winners from his last 19 rides) also catching the eye.

No. 1 (11) Mystery Mac (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Angus Villiers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 59

Charlie Fellowes - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Charlie Fellowes showed improved form in first-time cheekpieces to finally open his account at Beverley last time, leading three furlongs out and quickly drawing clear (won by seven lengths). That didn't look a strong race on paper, though the fourth has won since and the timefigure provides plenty of substance, Charlie Fellowes clocking the fastest time of the three races over C&D during the afternoon. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he can defy a penalty to follow up under William Buick, who has an impressive 38% strike rate at Wolverhampton in recent seasons.

No. 1 (5) Charlie Fellowes (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.84 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Ajyaall - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Ajyaall looked unlucky not to maintain his unbeaten record when second at this course recently, always on the back foot after rearing as the stalls opened and doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did. Still with plenty of ground to make up entering the straight, he finished strongly but ran out of time to catch the all-the-way winner, ultimately going down by just half a length. He probably would have been an easy winner if getting away on terms, so it will be disappointing if he can't make amends this time, with further progress likely now stepping up to a mile.