Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday evening...

"...looked unlucky not to maintain his unbeaten record when second at this course recently..."

Timeform on Ajyaall

Mystery Mac - 16:25 Wolverhampton

Mystery Mac produced his best effort yet when fifth at Salisbury last month, making some headway entering the closing stages before his effort flattened out. That run qualified him for handicaps and he may have been underestimated by an opening mark of 59, dropping into a class 6 over the longest trip he has tackled yet. He should prove capable of better than he has showed so far and rates a solid each-way option in this apprentice handicap, with the booking of the in-form Angus Villiers (five winners from his last 19 rides) also catching the eye.

Charlie Fellowes - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Charlie Fellowes showed improved form in first-time cheekpieces to finally open his account at Beverley last time, leading three furlongs out and quickly drawing clear (won by seven lengths). That didn't look a strong race on paper, though the fourth has won since and the timefigure provides plenty of substance, Charlie Fellowes clocking the fastest time of the three races over C&D during the afternoon. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he can defy a penalty to follow up under William Buick, who has an impressive 38% strike rate at Wolverhampton in recent seasons.

Ajyaall - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Ajyaall looked unlucky not to maintain his unbeaten record when second at this course recently, always on the back foot after rearing as the stalls opened and doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did. Still with plenty of ground to make up entering the straight, he finished strongly but ran out of time to catch the all-the-way winner, ultimately going down by just half a length. He probably would have been an easy winner if getting away on terms, so it will be disappointing if he can't make amends this time, with further progress likely now stepping up to a mile.


Smart Stat

COMBINE - 19:30 Wolverhampton
23% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Mystery Mac - 16:25 Wolverhampton
Charlie Fellowes - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Ajyaall - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app

