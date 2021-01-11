To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Racing at Wolves
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...worth a chance to go one better from a very appealing mark."

Timeform on Perfect Rose

Bold Decision - 16:15 Wolverhampton

Bold Decision had very little go right when finishing down the field over this course and distance in November, slowly into stride and ending up widest of all on the home turn, but he bounced back to somewhere near his best to finish runner-up at this venue last time, just losing out to a course specialist by a short head. He ran well enough to conclusively prove himself on this surface, and a similar effort should see him thereabouts again.

Perfect Rose - 16:45 Wolverhampton

Stepped back in trip, Perfect Rose was ridden with a bit more restraint and bounced back to form to grab second over this course and distance last week, conceding first run to the winner but staying on well to get within a head. That strikes as reasonable form for the grade and she is worth a chance to go one better from a very appealing mark.

Sinjaari - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Sinjaari, who boasted some very strong handicap form as a three-year-old, returned from a nine-month absence to land the John Smith's Cup at York in July, doing really well under the circumstance having been stopped in his run at a crucial stage, and though he subsequently disappointed in the Cambridgeshire, he has taken well to the all-weather since, twice finishing runner-up. In fact, he left the impression that he should have won when second at Kempton last month, his main market rival just getting first run. His turn at this level should be in the offing and he is taken to get the better of the smart Bangkok.

Smart Stat

SINJAARI - 18:45 Wolverhampton
32% - William Haggas's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Bold Decision – 16:15 Wolverhampton
Perfect Rose – 16:45 Wolverhampton
Sinjaari – 18:45 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 11th Jan (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 11 January, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Daafy
One One Seven
Gonzaga
Bold Decision
Heptathlete
Sharrabang
Red Skye Delight
Lady Fatma
Viola Park
Raadea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 11th Jan (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 11 January, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Perfect Rose
Thowq
Dubai Elegance
Dancing Rave
Penpal
Eponina
Little Red Socks
Quarry Beach
Zafaranah
Lady Alavesa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 11th Jan (1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 11 January, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bangkok
Sinjaari
Forest of Dean
Felix
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

