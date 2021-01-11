Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Bold Decision - 16:15 Wolverhampton

Bold Decision had very little go right when finishing down the field over this course and distance in November, slowly into stride and ending up widest of all on the home turn, but he bounced back to somewhere near his best to finish runner-up at this venue last time, just losing out to a course specialist by a short head. He ran well enough to conclusively prove himself on this surface, and a similar effort should see him thereabouts again.

No. 1 (9) Bold Decision SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Elisha Whittington

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55

Perfect Rose - 16:45 Wolverhampton

Stepped back in trip, Perfect Rose was ridden with a bit more restraint and bounced back to form to grab second over this course and distance last week, conceding first run to the winner but staying on well to get within a head. That strikes as reasonable form for the grade and she is worth a chance to go one better from a very appealing mark.

No. 4 (8) Perfect Rose SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66

Sinjaari - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Sinjaari, who boasted some very strong handicap form as a three-year-old, returned from a nine-month absence to land the John Smith's Cup at York in July, doing really well under the circumstance having been stopped in his run at a crucial stage, and though he subsequently disappointed in the Cambridgeshire, he has taken well to the all-weather since, twice finishing runner-up. In fact, he left the impression that he should have won when second at Kempton last month, his main market rival just getting first run. His turn at this level should be in the offing and he is taken to get the better of the smart Bangkok.