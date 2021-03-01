To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Racing at Wolves
Timeform provide three bets from Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Wolverhampton on Monday...

"He is a consistent sort and it is easy to see him going in again..."

Timeform on Nine Elms

Nine Elms - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Nine Elms didn't need to improve on his previous form to resume winning ways in a claimer over this course and distance last month, staying on to lead inside the final furlong, and he should remain competitive in low-grade handicaps such as this. He is a consistent sort and it is easy to see him going in again, particularly given he is still relatively unexposed on this surface.

Huraiz - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Huraiz shaped as if back in form on his return at Lingfield in January, doing well considering he dwelt at the start and caught a bump leaving the stalls, and he ran to a similar level when second at Chelmsford last month, beaten only by an improver that came from the rear. He should remain competitive and looks the one to beat on these terms.

The Daley Express - 18:20 Wolverhampton

A winner at this level at Nottingham in September, The Daley Express has been competing in more exacting company since then, but he looks to have leading claims now stepped back into a class 5. He is a course-and-distance winner and he has been shaping well enough this winter to think a race like this should be within his remit.

Smart Stat

ELECTRIC BLUE - 18:50 Wolverhampton
21% - James Tate's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season
20% - James Tate's strike rate in early season

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 1st Mar (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 1 March, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Global Prospector
Ballyare
Agent Shiftwell
Zulu Zander
The Daley Express
Bellevarde
Youre Cool
Lilkian
Love Love
Big Impact
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles