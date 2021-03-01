Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Nine Elms - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Nine Elms didn't need to improve on his previous form to resume winning ways in a claimer over this course and distance last month, staying on to lead inside the final furlong, and he should remain competitive in low-grade handicaps such as this. He is a consistent sort and it is easy to see him going in again, particularly given he is still relatively unexposed on this surface.

No. 8 (9) Nine Elms (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 56

Huraiz - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Huraiz shaped as if back in form on his return at Lingfield in January, doing well considering he dwelt at the start and caught a bump leaving the stalls, and he ran to a similar level when second at Chelmsford last month, beaten only by an improver that came from the rear. He should remain competitive and looks the one to beat on these terms.

No. 6 (1) Huraiz (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 95

The Daley Express - 18:20 Wolverhampton

A winner at this level at Nottingham in September, The Daley Express has been competing in more exacting company since then, but he looks to have leading claims now stepped back into a class 5. He is a course-and-distance winner and he has been shaping well enough this winter to think a race like this should be within his remit.