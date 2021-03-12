- Trainer: Stuart Williams
- Jockey: Marco Ghiani
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 57
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday.
"...he looks a fairly useful prospect and remains of plenty of interest in this contest."
Timeform on Attracted
Bedford Blaze - 17:45 Wolverhampton
Bedford Blaze showed little more than greenness on his first two outings, but he showed much more on the back of a four-month break over this course and distance last month, the race not getting to the bottom of him. He stayed on well for fourth that day and, with improvement anticipated, he looks to have leading claims on his handicap debut.
Sky Bright - 18:45 Wolverhampton
A promising sort, Sky Bright showed improved form on her handicap debut at Kempton last month, sticking to her task as she and the winner pulled clear of the remainder. That effort is worth viewing in a positive light, and with potential for more to come from this lightly-raced sort, she gets the vote to open her account at the fifth attempt.
Attracted - 20:15 Wolverhampton
Attracted was well backed ahead of his all-weather debut over this course and distance in December, and he duly showed improved form, finishing second to a warm favourite who has improved again since. Attracted then improved himself to go one better at Lingfield last month, beating his sole rival with plenty to spare. It is hard to know just what he achieved on that occasion, but he looks a fairly useful prospect and remains of plenty of interest in this contest.
Smart Stat
DAWN TREADER - 19:45 Wolverhampton
£19.75 - Graeme McPherson's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 12th Mar (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 12 March, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bedford Blaze
|Portelet Bay
|Twice Adaay
|Silver Nemo
|Nodsasgoodasawink
|Iesha
|Available Angel
|Speed Of Life
|Young Charlie
|Nagasaki Dream
|Piranhadrama
|Angel Mill
|Hope Of Life
Wolverhampton 12th Mar (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 12 March, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Uncle Dick
|Sky Bright
|Bosphorus
|Red Right Sand
|Andonno
|Dont Look Back
|Swallowdale
|Sognatore
|Clearly Crystal
Wolverhampton 12th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 12 March, 8.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Katheefa
|Critical Thinking
|Attracted
|All You Wish
|Coverham
|Reckless Endeavour
|Well Prepared
|It Must Be Faith