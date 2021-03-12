Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday

Bedford Blaze - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Bedford Blaze showed little more than greenness on his first two outings, but he showed much more on the back of a four-month break over this course and distance last month, the race not getting to the bottom of him. He stayed on well for fourth that day and, with improvement anticipated, he looks to have leading claims on his handicap debut.

No. 3 (10) Bedford Blaze (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

Sky Bright - 18:45 Wolverhampton

A promising sort, Sky Bright showed improved form on her handicap debut at Kempton last month, sticking to her task as she and the winner pulled clear of the remainder. That effort is worth viewing in a positive light, and with potential for more to come from this lightly-raced sort, she gets the vote to open her account at the fifth attempt.

No. 7 (4) Sky Bright SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Edward Greatrex

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

Attracted - 20:15 Wolverhampton

Attracted was well backed ahead of his all-weather debut over this course and distance in December, and he duly showed improved form, finishing second to a warm favourite who has improved again since. Attracted then improved himself to go one better at Lingfield last month, beating his sole rival with plenty to spare. It is hard to know just what he achieved on that occasion, but he looks a fairly useful prospect and remains of plenty of interest in this contest.