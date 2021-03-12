To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday

Horses racing at Wolverhampton
The evening action comes from Wolverhampton on Friday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday.

"...he looks a fairly useful prospect and remains of plenty of interest in this contest."

Timeform on Attracted

Bedford Blaze - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Bedford Blaze showed little more than greenness on his first two outings, but he showed much more on the back of a four-month break over this course and distance last month, the race not getting to the bottom of him. He stayed on well for fourth that day and, with improvement anticipated, he looks to have leading claims on his handicap debut.

Sky Bright - 18:45 Wolverhampton

A promising sort, Sky Bright showed improved form on her handicap debut at Kempton last month, sticking to her task as she and the winner pulled clear of the remainder. That effort is worth viewing in a positive light, and with potential for more to come from this lightly-raced sort, she gets the vote to open her account at the fifth attempt.

Attracted - 20:15 Wolverhampton

Attracted was well backed ahead of his all-weather debut over this course and distance in December, and he duly showed improved form, finishing second to a warm favourite who has improved again since. Attracted then improved himself to go one better at Lingfield last month, beating his sole rival with plenty to spare. It is hard to know just what he achieved on that occasion, but he looks a fairly useful prospect and remains of plenty of interest in this contest.

Smart Stat

DAWN TREADER - 19:45 Wolverhampton
£19.75 - Graeme McPherson's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Bedford Blaze - 17:45 Wolverhampton
Sky Bright - 18:45 Wolverhampton
Attracted - 20:15 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 12th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 12 March, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bedford Blaze
Portelet Bay
Twice Adaay
Silver Nemo
Nodsasgoodasawink
Iesha
Available Angel
Speed Of Life
Young Charlie
Nagasaki Dream
Piranhadrama
Angel Mill
Hope Of Life
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 12th Mar (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 12 March, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Uncle Dick
Sky Bright
Bosphorus
Red Right Sand
Andonno
Dont Look Back
Swallowdale
Sognatore
Clearly Crystal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 12th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 12 March, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Katheefa
Critical Thinking
Attracted
All You Wish
Coverham
Reckless Endeavour
Well Prepared
It Must Be Faith
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles