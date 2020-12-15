To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wincanton on Tuesday

Warwick
Timeform bring you three to back at Wincanton on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Tuesday...

"...has to have a big chance of going one place better now..."

Timeform on Sizable Sam

Coconut Splash - 13:05 Wincanton

Coconut Splash showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, but bettered that on his first attempt over fences at Chepstow last month. It was also his handicap debut and he showed plenty to work on, not suited by the test of speed a slowly-run two miles presented. That looked an interesting race beforehand and Coconut Splash makes plenty of appeal from the same mark now stepping up in trip.

Sizable Sam - 13:35 Wincanton

Sizable Sam built on his encouraging debut when winning a good-looking bumper at Warwick on his final start last season and was strong in the market ahead of his hurdling debut on reappearance at this course last month. He was beaten only by a potentially smart type of Paul Nicholls on that occasion, and offered plenty to work on, suggesting he is well up to winning races in this sphere too. His backers have returned once more and he has to have a big chance of going one place better now.

Flagrant Delitiep - 14:35 Wincanton

Flagrant Delitiep remains a maiden but he was relatively consistent over hurdles last season and has shown enough in two starts over hurdles to suggest he is up to winning races in this sphere. It was an improved performance when finishing second to the reopposing Native Robin over course and distance last time, but has more scope for improvement than that rival and gets a pull in the weights now.

Smart Stat

Sizable Sam - 13:35 Wincanton

£30.97 - Jeremy Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

Coconut Splash - 13:05 Wincanton
Sizeable Sam - 13:35 Wincanton
Flagrant Delitiep - 14:35 Wincanton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Winc 15th Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Coconut Splash
Diese Des Bieffes
Getaway Fred
Top Man
Messire Des Obeaux
Collooney
Lust For Glory
Eragon De Chanay
Esprit De Somoza
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Winc 15th Dec (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sizable Sam
Here Comes Mccoy
Roque It
Furkash
Iron Mike
Gallow Ford
Earth Lord
Getmegold
The Big Sting
Trio Decajeul
Minimalistic
Malinas Island
Cider Kilt
Rockhamtom
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Winc 15th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Flagrant Delitiep
Balgemmois
Lots Of Luck
Vocaliser
Native Robin
Big Difference
Air Navigator
Magic River
This Breac
Demon Daunou
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles