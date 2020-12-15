Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wincanton on Tuesday

Coconut Splash - 13:05 Wincanton

Coconut Splash showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, but bettered that on his first attempt over fences at Chepstow last month. It was also his handicap debut and he showed plenty to work on, not suited by the test of speed a slowly-run two miles presented. That looked an interesting race beforehand and Coconut Splash makes plenty of appeal from the same mark now stepping up in trip.

No. 5 Coconut Splash (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 131

Sizable Sam - 13:35 Wincanton

Sizable Sam built on his encouraging debut when winning a good-looking bumper at Warwick on his final start last season and was strong in the market ahead of his hurdling debut on reappearance at this course last month. He was beaten only by a potentially smart type of Paul Nicholls on that occasion, and offered plenty to work on, suggesting he is well up to winning races in this sphere too. His backers have returned once more and he has to have a big chance of going one place better now.

No. 12 Sizable Sam SBK 4/5 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Matt Griffiths

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Flagrant Delitiep - 14:35 Wincanton

Flagrant Delitiep remains a maiden but he was relatively consistent over hurdles last season and has shown enough in two starts over hurdles to suggest he is up to winning races in this sphere. It was an improved performance when finishing second to the reopposing Native Robin over course and distance last time, but has more scope for improvement than that rival and gets a pull in the weights now.