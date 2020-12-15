- Trainer: Evan Williams
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wincanton on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Tuesday...
"...has to have a big chance of going one place better now..."
Timeform on Sizable Sam
Coconut Splash - 13:05 Wincanton
Coconut Splash showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, but bettered that on his first attempt over fences at Chepstow last month. It was also his handicap debut and he showed plenty to work on, not suited by the test of speed a slowly-run two miles presented. That looked an interesting race beforehand and Coconut Splash makes plenty of appeal from the same mark now stepping up in trip.
Sizable Sam built on his encouraging debut when winning a good-looking bumper at Warwick on his final start last season and was strong in the market ahead of his hurdling debut on reappearance at this course last month. He was beaten only by a potentially smart type of Paul Nicholls on that occasion, and offered plenty to work on, suggesting he is well up to winning races in this sphere too. His backers have returned once more and he has to have a big chance of going one place better now.
Flagrant Delitiep - 14:35 Wincanton
Flagrant Delitiep remains a maiden but he was relatively consistent over hurdles last season and has shown enough in two starts over hurdles to suggest he is up to winning races in this sphere. It was an improved performance when finishing second to the reopposing Native Robin over course and distance last time, but has more scope for improvement than that rival and gets a pull in the weights now.
Smart Stat
Sizable Sam - 13:35 Wincanton
£30.97 - Jeremy Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Coconut Splash - 13:05 Wincanton
Sizeable Sam - 13:35 Wincanton
Flagrant Delitiep - 14:35 Wincanton
