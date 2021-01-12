Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Tuesday

Lust For Glory - 13:00 Wetherby

Lust For Glory won a couple of novice hurdles in 2018/19, but has been relatively lightly race since, though she shaped encouragingly on his first start for 11 months at Wincanton last month. That was her second start over fences, and she showed more than on her debut, jumping adequately but racing too freely, leaving the impression that run will blow away the cobwebs. This doesn't look the deepest race of its type and she should be very competitive granted normal improvement.

No. 3 Lust For Glory (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Mr Sam Waley-Cohen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Onward Route - 13:30 Wetherby

Onward Route showed fairly useful form in bumpers, his best effort coming when runner-up to the promising Tupelo Mississippi at Newcastle last season. He shaped well on his recent hurdling debut back at that course last month, looking set to play a leading role in the finish before his jumping fell apart in the straight. Onward Route travelled with plenty of verve that day, though, and promises to reach at least a similar level in this sphere. Brian Hughes takes the ride again and a big run is expected.

No. 5 Onward Route (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Wetherby

Eclair d'Ainay didn't show much over hurdles, but was much improved switched to fences at Chepstow in November, putting up a fault-free display of jumping and looking a natural chaser. He is bred to excel in this sphere, and that form has taken a couple of boosts since with the second and third both winning next time. The handicapper has hit him with a 14 lb rise for that success, but there should be plenty more to come from him and he is fully expected to follow up.