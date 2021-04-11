Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Sunday

Raffle Ticket - 14:23 Warwick

A case of quantity over quality here, with Raffle Ticket selected to gain some much-deserved compensation having had the race at his mercy before crumpling on landing at the final flight at Hereford last month. Provided that incident hasn't left a mark, he could prove tough to beat.

One More Fleurie - 14:55 Warwick

One More Fleurie has taken well to chasing and looked set to go close in his bid for the hat-trick when departing four out at Fakenham last month. He landed a couple of gambles on his previous two starts, so clearly connections feel he is well treated, and he will remain of interest.

Ayr of Elegance - 15:28 Warwick

This can go to Ayr of Elegance, who landed a gamble in taking fashion in a change of headgear at Plumpton early last month. She had fallen 28 lb in the weights, and she took full advantage, so a subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent the follow up. She's one to keep on side now up and running again.