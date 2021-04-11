To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Sunday

Warwick
Timeform bring you three to back at Warwick on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Sunday.

"She's one to keep on side now up and running again..."

Timeform on Ayr of Elegance

Raffle Ticket - 14:23 Warwick

A case of quantity over quality here, with Raffle Ticket selected to gain some much-deserved compensation having had the race at his mercy before crumpling on landing at the final flight at Hereford last month. Provided that incident hasn't left a mark, he could prove tough to beat.

One More Fleurie - 14:55 Warwick

One More Fleurie has taken well to chasing and looked set to go close in his bid for the hat-trick when departing four out at Fakenham last month. He landed a couple of gambles on his previous two starts, so clearly connections feel he is well treated, and he will remain of interest.

Ayr of Elegance - 15:28 Warwick

This can go to Ayr of Elegance, who landed a gamble in taking fashion in a change of headgear at Plumpton early last month. She had fallen 28 lb in the weights, and she took full advantage, so a subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent the follow up. She's one to keep on side now up and running again.

Smart Stat

Irolin Jack - 13:50 Warwick

£39.28 - Neil King's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Recommended bets

Back Raffle Ticket @ 2.789/5 in the 14:23 at Warwick
Back One More Fleurie @ 2.982/1 in the 14:55 at Warwick
Back Ayr of Elegance @ 7.87/1 in the 15:28 at Warwick

Warwick 11th Apr (2m Nov Hrd)

Sunday 11 April, 2.23pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Raffle Ticket
Voice Of Calm
Zuba
Mr Perfect
Italian Legend
Danger Money
Dare To Begin
Citta Doro
Word Of Honour
Doyens De Ante
Delahaye Gold
King Of The Story
Second Chapter
Mechelen Star
On The Rise
Moved In March
Sir Warrior
Warwick 11th Apr (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Sunday 11 April, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
One More Fleurie
Eyes Right
Dunbar
The Newest One
Prabeni
Warwick 11th Apr (2m Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 11 April, 3.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lady Cylla
Kimberley
Bossiney Bay
Ayr of Elegance
Fancy Shapes
Furia Doudairies
Power Home
Lime Drop
Keepscalling
Karastani
Local Affair
Lill Smith
Sue Be It
Missesgeejay
