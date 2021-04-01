- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 7
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 137
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Uttoxeter on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Uttoxeter on Thursday.
"...she will remain of interest from this sort of mark..."
Timeform on Off The Hook
Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Uttoxeter
Eclair d'Ainay showed much improved form when making a winning chase debut at Chepstow in November, and quickly dismissed a lesser effort at Wetherby when quickly resuming winning ways at Kelso in February. He was beaten only by a well-handicapped improver at the same course last time and he looks ready for this step up in trip.
Off The Hook - 15:10 Uttoxeter
Off The Hook only managed to win once for Nick Alexander, but he shaped well on his first start for Dan Skelton in a jumpers' bumper at Newcastle in February and confirmed that return to form back over hurdles at Market Rasen last time. She did well to finish as close as she did too given the wide trip she had throughout, and she will remain of interest from this sort of mark. The cheekpieces are back on now and she is well worth another chance at this trip.
Unai remains a maiden, but he has shown clear signs of ability, and is still unexposed over fences. He matched his hurdles form when finishing third to a subsequent winner on chase debut at Warwick in February and left the impression he should have finished closer at Sedgefield last time. He conceded first run that day, but finished with running left, and there should be even more to come from him now sporting first-time cheekpieces.
Smart Stat
Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Uttoxeter
28% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at UTTOXETER since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Uttoxeter 1st Apr (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Eclair Dainay
|Oski
|Notre Pari
|Captain Moirette
|Myplaceatmidnight
|Beaufort West
Uttoxeter 1st Apr (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Off The Hook
|Oscar Asche
|Young Offender
|Evenstevens
|Animal
|Frisco Bay
|Bryden Boy
|Fricka
|Compadre
|Espinator
Uttoxeter 1st Apr (3m2f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Unai
|Stay Out of Court
|Chase The Wind
|Dylanseoghan
|High Counsel
|Shanroe Smooch
|Taboo
|Les Fremantle