Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Uttoxeter on Thursday

Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Uttoxeter

Eclair d'Ainay showed much improved form when making a winning chase debut at Chepstow in November, and quickly dismissed a lesser effort at Wetherby when quickly resuming winning ways at Kelso in February. He was beaten only by a well-handicapped improver at the same course last time and he looks ready for this step up in trip.

No. 1 Eclair D'ainay (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 137

Off The Hook - 15:10 Uttoxeter

Off The Hook only managed to win once for Nick Alexander, but he shaped well on his first start for Dan Skelton in a jumpers' bumper at Newcastle in February and confirmed that return to form back over hurdles at Market Rasen last time. She did well to finish as close as she did too given the wide trip she had throughout, and she will remain of interest from this sort of mark. The cheekpieces are back on now and she is well worth another chance at this trip.

No. 5 Off The Hook (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 110

Unai - 16:15 Uttoxeter

Unai remains a maiden, but he has shown clear signs of ability, and is still unexposed over fences. He matched his hurdles form when finishing third to a subsequent winner on chase debut at Warwick in February and left the impression he should have finished closer at Sedgefield last time. He conceded first run that day, but finished with running left, and there should be even more to come from him now sporting first-time cheekpieces.