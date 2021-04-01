To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Uttoxeter on Thursday

"...she will remain of interest from this sort of mark..."

Timeform on Off The Hook

Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Uttoxeter

Eclair d'Ainay showed much improved form when making a winning chase debut at Chepstow in November, and quickly dismissed a lesser effort at Wetherby when quickly resuming winning ways at Kelso in February. He was beaten only by a well-handicapped improver at the same course last time and he looks ready for this step up in trip.

Off The Hook - 15:10 Uttoxeter

Off The Hook only managed to win once for Nick Alexander, but he shaped well on his first start for Dan Skelton in a jumpers' bumper at Newcastle in February and confirmed that return to form back over hurdles at Market Rasen last time. She did well to finish as close as she did too given the wide trip she had throughout, and she will remain of interest from this sort of mark. The cheekpieces are back on now and she is well worth another chance at this trip.

Unai - 16:15 Uttoxeter

Unai remains a maiden, but he has shown clear signs of ability, and is still unexposed over fences. He matched his hurdles form when finishing third to a subsequent winner on chase debut at Warwick in February and left the impression he should have finished closer at Sedgefield last time. He conceded first run that day, but finished with running left, and there should be even more to come from him now sporting first-time cheekpieces.

Smart Stat

Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Uttoxeter

28% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at UTTOXETER since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Eclair d'Ainay - 14:05 Uttoxeter 2.486/4
Off The Hook - 15:10 Uttoxeter 2.56/4
Unai - 16:15 Uttoxeter 3.39/4

