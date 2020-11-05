To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

Irish racing
Timeform pick out three bets from Thurles on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Thurles on Thursday...

"He is threating to come good soon and has to be taken seriously."

All The Chimneys

12:47 - All The Chimneys

All The Chimneys looked a little rusty on his reappearance run back in September, but he shaped as though in good form throughout last month, including when finishing third over this course and distance last time, doing extremely well to finish where he did considering he was put on the back foot at a very early stage. He is threating to come good soon and has to be taken seriously.

13:22 - Erins Benefit

A fairly useful bumper winner, Erins Benefit was strong in the betting on her second outing over hurdles at Killarney last time, but she couldn't quite justify that support, finishing second after conceding first run to the winner. She remains a promising prospect however, and with further improvement anticipated, a bold showing is anticipated.

13:52 - Breezy Bell

A winner on her reappearance at Ballinrobe in August, Breezy Bell proved better than ever under a positive ride at Punchestown last month, getting the better of a long-drawn-out duel with the eventual third, only to be passed late on by Wait Here, who came from further back. Wait Here reopposes here, but it is Breezy Bell who is slightly better off at the weights, and with Edward Cawley's yard in such good nick at present, she gets the vote to reverse the placings.

Smart Stat

CHALKY WHITE - 12:15 Thurles
£43.25 - James Daniel Dullea's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Recommended bets

12:47 - All The Chimneys
13:22 - Erins Benefit
13:52 - Breezy Bell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

