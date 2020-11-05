Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

12:47 - All The Chimneys

All The Chimneys looked a little rusty on his reappearance run back in September, but he shaped as though in good form throughout last month, including when finishing third over this course and distance last time, doing extremely well to finish where he did considering he was put on the back foot at a very early stage. He is threating to come good soon and has to be taken seriously.

No. 13 All The Chimneys (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: W. J. Austin, Ireland

Jockey: Trevor Ryan

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 108

13:22 - Erins Benefit

A fairly useful bumper winner, Erins Benefit was strong in the betting on her second outing over hurdles at Killarney last time, but she couldn't quite justify that support, finishing second after conceding first run to the winner. She remains a promising prospect however, and with further improvement anticipated, a bold showing is anticipated.

No. 3 Erins Benefit (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: John E. Kiely, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

13:52 - Breezy Bell

A winner on her reappearance at Ballinrobe in August, Breezy Bell proved better than ever under a positive ride at Punchestown last month, getting the better of a long-drawn-out duel with the eventual third, only to be passed late on by Wait Here, who came from further back. Wait Here reopposes here, but it is Breezy Bell who is slightly better off at the weights, and with Edward Cawley's yard in such good nick at present, she gets the vote to reverse the placings.