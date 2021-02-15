- Trainer: J. T. R. Dreaper, Ireland
- Jockey: Keith Donoghue
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 106
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets Thurles on Monday...
"...remains lightly raced and, with the possibility of more to come, she is taken to open her account in this sphere."
Timeform on Shopping Around
Shopping Around - 14:30 Thurles
After a couple of lackluster performances in her first two starts over fences, Shopping Around showed improved form to finish second to Espion Du Chenet on her handicap chase debut at Naas in December, bettering anything she did over hurdles and probably deserving extra credit for coming through from the back in a messy race. She remains lightly raced and, with the possibility of more to come, she is taken to open her account in this sphere.
Capilano Bridge - 15:35 Thurles
Capilano Bridge justified support as he resumed winning ways at Naas last month, posting significant improvement to get off the mark in handicaps at the second attempt, seen to better effect than the runner-up but staying on well to get the job done by just under five lengths. He is bred to stay at least two and a half miles, so this step up in trip should be in his favour, and it isn't out of the question that there's still more to come from him.
Ballymadun ran his best race for a while when second at Fairyhouse in November, making an encouraging return to action after eight months off, but he has been below form since then, particularly when tenth in a handicap hurdle at the same venue last time, unsuited by the emphasis on speed that day. He has been given a chance by the handicapper though, now 5 lb lower than the mark he started the season on, and he is certainly one to consider in an open-looking race.
Smart Stat
GORKI D'AIRY - 15:05 Thurles
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 6 runnings
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Shopping Around - 14:30 Thurles
Capilano Bridge - 15:35 Thurles
Ballymadun - 16:40 Thurles
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Thurl 15th Feb (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 15 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shopping Around
|Chalky White
|The Chapel Field
|Carnet De Stage
|Hell On Earth
|Espion Du Chenet
|Mullaghmurphy Blue
|Flamingos Court
|Nearly Namad
|Brex Drago
|Grey Atlantic Way
|Knockraha Boss
|Likable Chancer
Thurl 15th Feb (2m4f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 15 February, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Capodanno
|Broomfields Jeremy
|Capilano Bridge
|Crosshill
|Slige Dala
|Carrolls Cottage
|Velvet Elvis
|Castlebrook
Thurl 15th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 15 February, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Memory Of Youth
|Knock Na Rea
|My Newbrook Rose
|Chapter Two
|Winsor Vixen
|Queen Of Fame
|Ballymadun
|Otzi
|Boogily Lane
|Four Horsemen
|Highstreetfashion
|Antigua Son
|The Grey Guy
|Loyal Lioness
|Hughies Bay