Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Monday

Racing in Ireland
Timeform highlight the three best bets Thurles on Monday...

"...remains lightly raced and, with the possibility of more to come, she is taken to open her account in this sphere."

Timeform on Shopping Around

Shopping Around - 14:30 Thurles

After a couple of lackluster performances in her first two starts over fences, Shopping Around showed improved form to finish second to Espion Du Chenet on her handicap chase debut at Naas in December, bettering anything she did over hurdles and probably deserving extra credit for coming through from the back in a messy race. She remains lightly raced and, with the possibility of more to come, she is taken to open her account in this sphere.

Capilano Bridge - 15:35 Thurles

Capilano Bridge justified support as he resumed winning ways at Naas last month, posting significant improvement to get off the mark in handicaps at the second attempt, seen to better effect than the runner-up but staying on well to get the job done by just under five lengths. He is bred to stay at least two and a half miles, so this step up in trip should be in his favour, and it isn't out of the question that there's still more to come from him.

Ballymadun - 16:40 Thurles

Ballymadun ran his best race for a while when second at Fairyhouse in November, making an encouraging return to action after eight months off, but he has been below form since then, particularly when tenth in a handicap hurdle at the same venue last time, unsuited by the emphasis on speed that day. He has been given a chance by the handicapper though, now 5 lb lower than the mark he started the season on, and he is certainly one to consider in an open-looking race.

Smart Stat

GORKI D'AIRY - 15:05 Thurles
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Recommended bets

Shopping Around - 14:30 Thurles
Capilano Bridge - 15:35 Thurles
Ballymadun - 16:40 Thurles

