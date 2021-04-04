Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Dylan's Lad - 14:06 Southwell

Dylan's Lad has found his niche since switching to the all-weather and resumed winning ways in a first-time visor (usually wears blinkers) back at this course last month. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, he was produced to lead over a furlong out and kept going well to land the spoils by half a length. He is still lightly raced and unlikely to have finished improving just yet, so a 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from going in again.

Deevious Beau - 15:36 Southwell

Deevious Beau very much caught the eye when filling the runner-up spot at Newcastle last time, a low draw not working to his advantage. He had to race wide on the outside flank but was still upsides the principals a furlong out, beaten only by one who improved for a drop down in trip. Deevious Beau remains a maiden, but he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark and is proven on the surface.

Kabuto - 16:11 Southwell

Kabuto wasn't seen to best effect when second at Chelmsford on Friday, proving unsuited by the drop back in trip and also meeting a spot of trouble (short of room and shuffled back two furlongs out). He'll benefit from the return to a mile and a half here and is well worth another chance, with the promise of his previous effort at Lingfield still fresh in the memory. He was beaten just a length and a quarter on that occasion, seemingly finishing with running left, and there is no doubt he is still on a good mark from only 1 lb higher.

