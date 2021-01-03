Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Newbolt - 13:40 Southwell

After showing much improved form to finish second at Chelmsford in November, Newbolt produced a career best to record a comfortable success over this course and distance last month, value for extra too having been eased down late on. He looks to have plenty more to offer this winter, particularly at this venue, so he is taken to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights.

No. 1 (1) Newbolt (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91

Spring Romance - 14:10 Southwell

Spring Romance has proved a different proposition since joining Michael Appleby's yard late last year, winning four of his seven outings, three over this course and distance. He couldn't quite complete a quick-fire hat-trick when second to Vape here last month, just edged out on the line, but with promising apprentice jockey Frederick Larson taking over in the saddle, he is expected to turn the tables on his reopposing rival this time around.

No. 2 (5) Spring Romance (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77

The Golden Cue - 14:45 Southwell

The Golden Cue returned to form in first time cheekpieces to win for the second time this season when landing a course-and-distance handicap in November, showing good determination to get the verdict by the smallest of margins, and he proved himself still on a handy mark when second under similar conditions last month, just bumping into a thriving sort. He will continue to give a good account and tops the shortlist.