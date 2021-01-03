To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Southwell on Sunday...

"He looks to have plenty more to offer this winter, particularly at this venue..."

Timeform on Newbolt

Newbolt - 13:40 Southwell

After showing much improved form to finish second at Chelmsford in November, Newbolt produced a career best to record a comfortable success over this course and distance last month, value for extra too having been eased down late on. He looks to have plenty more to offer this winter, particularly at this venue, so he is taken to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights.

Spring Romance - 14:10 Southwell

Spring Romance has proved a different proposition since joining Michael Appleby's yard late last year, winning four of his seven outings, three over this course and distance. He couldn't quite complete a quick-fire hat-trick when second to Vape here last month, just edged out on the line, but with promising apprentice jockey Frederick Larson taking over in the saddle, he is expected to turn the tables on his reopposing rival this time around.

The Golden Cue - 14:45 Southwell

The Golden Cue returned to form in first time cheekpieces to win for the second time this season when landing a course-and-distance handicap in November, showing good determination to get the verdict by the smallest of margins, and he proved himself still on a handy mark when second under similar conditions last month, just bumping into a thriving sort. He will continue to give a good account and tops the shortlist.

Smart Stat

TURQUOISE KINGDOM - 13:05 Southwell
39% - Jack Mitchell's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Newbolt - 13:40 Southwell
Spring Romance - 14:10 Southwell
The Golden Cue - 14:45 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

