To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Friday

Racing at Southwell
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Friday...

"...can race from his last winning mark here and is one to be interested in."

Timeform on Liamba

Birkenhead - 17:15 Southwell

Making his fibresand debut over this course and distance in October, Birkenhead showed improved form to record a third career success, getting the better of one who'd won his last two at the track, the race a good-quality sprint handicap by the venue's standards. He wasn't in the same form at Newcastle subsequently, but a return to this track is a positive, and he looks the one to beat.

Amadeus Grey - 18:15 Southwell

Amadeus Grey has taken well to Southwell's fibresand surface since making his course debut in October. He finished runner-up that day, and it wasn't long before he went one better, building on that initial effort to come out narrowly on top over this course and distance later the same month, asserting well inside the final furlong. He ran respectably away from the surface when sixth at Wolverhampton last time, but holds much stronger claims now back at Southwell, and he tops the shortlist.

Liamba - 18:45 Southwell

Liamba was well backed on his first run for Michael Appleby over this course and distance last month, and he duly shaped well on his stable debut, travelling fluently and leading on the bridle after three out, just headed over a furlong out but keeping on afterwards, he and the winner pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He can race from his last winning mark here and is one to be interested in.

Smart Stat

LUSCIFER - 16:15 Southwell
£19.07 - Tony Carroll's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

Birkenhead - 17:15 Southwell
Amadeus Grey - 18:15 Southwell
Liamba - 18:45 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sthl 11th Dec (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 December, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Birkenhead
Free Love
Buniann
Drakefell
Crosse Fire
Samovar
Get Boosting
Dark Shot
George Cornelius
Doc Sportello
Duke Of Firenze
Mulzim
Thechildrenstrust
Oeil De Tigre
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 11th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 December, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jump The Gun
Amadeus Grey
Straitouttacompton
Native Silver
Cesifire
The Great Heir
London
Mostallim
Little India
Back From Dubai
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 11th Dec (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 December, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lexi The One
Liamba
Frow
Equidae
Molly Mai
Global Melody
Monsieur Patat
Dancing Rave
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles