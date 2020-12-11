Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Friday

Birkenhead - 17:15 Southwell

Making his fibresand debut over this course and distance in October, Birkenhead showed improved form to record a third career success, getting the better of one who'd won his last two at the track, the race a good-quality sprint handicap by the venue's standards. He wasn't in the same form at Newcastle subsequently, but a return to this track is a positive, and he looks the one to beat.

No. 8 (4) Birkenhead SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Les Eyre

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 77

Amadeus Grey - 18:15 Southwell

Amadeus Grey has taken well to Southwell's fibresand surface since making his course debut in October. He finished runner-up that day, and it wasn't long before he went one better, building on that initial effort to come out narrowly on top over this course and distance later the same month, asserting well inside the final furlong. He ran respectably away from the surface when sixth at Wolverhampton last time, but holds much stronger claims now back at Southwell, and he tops the shortlist.

No. 2 (5) Amadeus Grey (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 75

Liamba - 18:45 Southwell

Liamba was well backed on his first run for Michael Appleby over this course and distance last month, and he duly shaped well on his stable debut, travelling fluently and leading on the bridle after three out, just headed over a furlong out but keeping on afterwards, he and the winner pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He can race from his last winning mark here and is one to be interested in.