- Trainer: Les Eyre
- Jockey: Lewis Edmunds
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 77
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Friday...
"...can race from his last winning mark here and is one to be interested in."
Timeform on Liamba
Making his fibresand debut over this course and distance in October, Birkenhead showed improved form to record a third career success, getting the better of one who'd won his last two at the track, the race a good-quality sprint handicap by the venue's standards. He wasn't in the same form at Newcastle subsequently, but a return to this track is a positive, and he looks the one to beat.
Amadeus Grey - 18:15 Southwell
Amadeus Grey has taken well to Southwell's fibresand surface since making his course debut in October. He finished runner-up that day, and it wasn't long before he went one better, building on that initial effort to come out narrowly on top over this course and distance later the same month, asserting well inside the final furlong. He ran respectably away from the surface when sixth at Wolverhampton last time, but holds much stronger claims now back at Southwell, and he tops the shortlist.
Liamba was well backed on his first run for Michael Appleby over this course and distance last month, and he duly shaped well on his stable debut, travelling fluently and leading on the bridle after three out, just headed over a furlong out but keeping on afterwards, he and the winner pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He can race from his last winning mark here and is one to be interested in.
Smart Stat
LUSCIFER - 16:15 Southwell
£19.07 - Tony Carroll's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Birkenhead - 17:15 Southwell
Amadeus Grey - 18:15 Southwell
Liamba - 18:45 Southwell
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sthl 11th Dec (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 11 December, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Birkenhead
|Free Love
|Buniann
|Drakefell
|Crosse Fire
|Samovar
|Get Boosting
|Dark Shot
|George Cornelius
|Doc Sportello
|Duke Of Firenze
|Mulzim
|Thechildrenstrust
|Oeil De Tigre
Sthl 11th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 11 December, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jump The Gun
|Amadeus Grey
|Straitouttacompton
|Native Silver
|Cesifire
|The Great Heir
|London
|Mostallim
|Little India
|Back From Dubai
Sthl 11th Dec (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 11 December, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lexi The One
|Liamba
|Frow
|Equidae
|Molly Mai
|Global Melody
|Monsieur Patat
|Dancing Rave