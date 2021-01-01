Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Friday

Stone Soldier - 13:15 Southwell

Formerly trained by James Given, Stone Soldier has taken his form to another level since joining Archie Watson, winning both starts on the fibresand at Southwell in good style. Stone Soldier routed the opposition on his stable debut over this course and distance, winning by four and a quarter lengths with plenty in hand, and he confirmed the promise of that effort when defying a penalty to follow up over a slightly longer trip 10 days later. This will be tougher again now stepping up in grade from his new mark, but he may yet have more to offer for these connections and should mount a bold bid to bring up the hat-trick.

No. 2 (3) Stone Soldier SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 91

Dark Shot - 13:50 Southwell

Dark Shot has been knocking on the door over this course and distance recently, being beaten less than three lengths on all three starts in December. He was fifth on his latest appearance, sticking to his task well without ever troubling the leaders, and is now slightly better off at the weights with stablemate Giogiobbo, who was second on that occasion but proved a disappointment back here on Tuesday. Now 2 lb below his last winning mark, it seems only a matter of time before Dark Shot regains the winning thread, so he could be worth chancing here at fair odds.

No. 5 (2) Dark Shot SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 74

Silent Queen - 15:00 Southwell

Silent Queen was placed on each of her first three starts for Luke McJannet and then improved again when second on her first outing for George Boughey at Lingfield in September, keeping on well to be beaten just a neck in a nursery that is proving strong form (the winner Bedford Flyer has won twice since). That effort comfortably sets the standard now back in a maiden, so this looks an excellent opportunity for Silent Queen to get off the mark if taking to this surface after 114 days off, with her latest effort at Wolverhampton best overlooked under the circumstances (reported lame afterwards).