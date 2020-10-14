To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

French Open Tennis Tips

Premier League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Wednesday

Punchestown hurdle
Timeform provide their three best bets from Punchestown on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Punchestown on Wednesday...

"He remains with potential over hurdles..."

Timeform on Red Gerry

Sirjack Thomas - 13:45 Punchestown

Sirjack Thomas struggled in his three hurdle races at the beginning of the year, but he has shown some good form on the Flat since then, including when landing the odds at Galway in August, deserving of extra credit for that win too as he met trouble along the way. He looks to have been afforded a workable mark on his handicap hurdle debut, and with further progress anticipated in this sphere, he gets the vote.

Red Gerry - 14:15 Punchestown

Red Gerry showed improved form to open his account over hurdles at this venue last month, defying market weakness to run out a comfortable winner, and though he failed to follow that up on his handicap debut at Listowel last time, he was not seen to best effect on that occasion, and he did fare the best of those ridden off the pace. He remains with potential over hurdles and is well worth another chance.

The Storyteller - 15:25 Punchestown

After being pulled up on his seasonal reappearance, The Storyteller wasted no time getting back on track at Galway in July, making the most of a good opportunity to open his account for the campaign, and he didn't need to be at his best to bring up the double at the same venue, this time over hurdles, last month. He didn't jump well enough to get near the front-running winner of the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran last time, but that run should have put him cherry ripe for this race, and he is a big player now stepped back up in trip.

Smart Stats

MARS HARPER - 16:35 Punchestown
3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings
22%n - Gordon Elliott's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
26% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Sirjack Thomas - 13:45 Punchestown
Red Gerry - 14:15 Punchestown
The Storyteller - 15:25 Punchestown

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app

Punch 14th Oct (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 October, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sirjack Thomas
Cousin Harry
Pottlerath
Badness Backfires
Wait Here
Banjo
The Wonky Tonk
Old Town Road
Shamad
Breezy Bell
Empirion
Jubatus
Balaclava
Presenting Sun
Alterno
Tennesse Waltz
Howluckycanwebe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punch 14th Oct (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 October, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Red Gerry
Scalino
Bread And Butter
Golden Jewel
Rebel Waltz
Humm Baby
Kildorrery
Make My Heart Fly
Futurum Regem
Dasmyhoss
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punch 14th Oct (3m Grd3 Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 October, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Storyteller
Tout Est Permis
Shattered Love
Alpha Des Obeaux
Balko Des Flos
Jett
Ravenhill
Freewheelin Dylan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles