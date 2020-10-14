Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Wednesday

Sirjack Thomas - 13:45 Punchestown

Sirjack Thomas struggled in his three hurdle races at the beginning of the year, but he has shown some good form on the Flat since then, including when landing the odds at Galway in August, deserving of extra credit for that win too as he met trouble along the way. He looks to have been afforded a workable mark on his handicap hurdle debut, and with further progress anticipated in this sphere, he gets the vote.

No. 10 Sirjack Thomas (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 98

Red Gerry - 14:15 Punchestown

Red Gerry showed improved form to open his account over hurdles at this venue last month, defying market weakness to run out a comfortable winner, and though he failed to follow that up on his handicap debut at Listowel last time, he was not seen to best effect on that occasion, and he did fare the best of those ridden off the pace. He remains with potential over hurdles and is well worth another chance.

No. 8 Red Gerry (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 119

The Storyteller - 15:25 Punchestown

After being pulled up on his seasonal reappearance, The Storyteller wasted no time getting back on track at Galway in July, making the most of a good opportunity to open his account for the campaign, and he didn't need to be at his best to bring up the double at the same venue, this time over hurdles, last month. He didn't jump well enough to get near the front-running winner of the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran last time, but that run should have put him cherry ripe for this race, and he is a big player now stepped back up in trip.