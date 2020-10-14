Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Wednesday

- Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
Sirjack Thomas - 13:45 Punchestown
Sirjack Thomas struggled in his three hurdle races at the beginning of the year, but he has shown some good form on the Flat since then, including when landing the odds at Galway in August, deserving of extra credit for that win too as he met trouble along the way. He looks to have been afforded a workable mark on his handicap hurdle debut, and with further progress anticipated in this sphere, he gets the vote.
Red Gerry showed improved form to open his account over hurdles at this venue last month, defying market weakness to run out a comfortable winner, and though he failed to follow that up on his handicap debut at Listowel last time, he was not seen to best effect on that occasion, and he did fare the best of those ridden off the pace. He remains with potential over hurdles and is well worth another chance.
The Storyteller - 15:25 Punchestown
After being pulled up on his seasonal reappearance, The Storyteller wasted no time getting back on track at Galway in July, making the most of a good opportunity to open his account for the campaign, and he didn't need to be at his best to bring up the double at the same venue, this time over hurdles, last month. He didn't jump well enough to get near the front-running winner of the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran last time, but that run should have put him cherry ripe for this race, and he is a big player now stepped back up in trip.
MARS HARPER - 16:35 Punchestown
3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings
22%n - Gordon Elliott's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
26% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate in early season
Sirjack Thomas - 13:45 Punchestown
Red Gerry - 14:15 Punchestown
The Storyteller - 15:25 Punchestown
