Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday...
"...should strip fitter for that outing and looks the pick at the weights."
Timeform on Midland Millie
Deadheat confirmed the promise of his reappearance to open his account on Irish soil at Wexford in August, the manner in which he travelled through the race suggesting he'd remain competitive even once reassessed, and he more or less confirmed that to be the case when second at Listowel last time, simply left with too much to do given how things unfolded. He has been heading back in the right direction of late, and given he has gone up just 2 lb in the weights, he holds leading claims.
Midland Millie - 16:35 Punchestown
There are plenty with a chance in this, but Midland Millie looks to be on a fair mark and she tops the shortlist. Midland Millie should have opened her account on her final appearance of last season, forced to cover much more ground than the pair that beat her at Clonmel, and she proved herself in similarly good heart with a creditable fourth at Listowel on her reappearance last month. She should strip fitter for that outing and looks the pick at the weights.
Royal Kahala - 17:05 Punchestown
From a good National Hunt family - a Fleminsfirth mare who is a sister to two winners, including the fairly useful Robbie Rabbit - Royal Kahala made a promising start to her career when second in a Naas bumper in March, making headway to lead inside the final furlong but just edged out close home. She looks more than capable of winning a mares' maiden with a repeat of that performance.
Smart Stat
QUILIXIOS - 14:50 Punchestown
2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 9 runnings
Recommended bets
Deadheat - 14:15 Punchestown
Midland Millie - 16:35 Punchestown
Royal Kahala - 17:05 Punchestown
Punch 13th Oct (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chavi Artist
|Deadheat
|Arverne
|Theatre World
|Coeur Joyeux
|Ah Littleluck
|Hear No Evil
|Mister Eddman
|Black Scorpion
Punch 13th Oct (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 4.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fighting Fit
|Casamari Abbey
|Midland Millie
|Magic Piper
|Fleurys Fort
|Golden Glen
|Georgieshore
|Balkos
|Bellaney Gem
|Willyouwalkwithme
|War Eagle
|Gray Duke
|Yamato
|Spancil Hill
|Gliondar Mo Chroi
|Eversosaucy
|Outside The Door
|Natural Breeze
|Shestherightone
|Antigua Son
|Schmidt
Punch 13th Oct (2m INHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 5.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zuma Rock
|Phillapa Sue
|Royal Kahala
|Daphne Moon
|Mare Quimby
|Free Thought
|Wild Atlantic Lady
|Fanoir
|Jesina
|Sweet Street
|Fahee
|Supreme Joy
|Assara
|Delightfantastic
|Evies Song
|Diamondsandstars
|Lady Llerom