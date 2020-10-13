Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday

Deadheat - 14:15 Punchestown

Deadheat confirmed the promise of his reappearance to open his account on Irish soil at Wexford in August, the manner in which he travelled through the race suggesting he'd remain competitive even once reassessed, and he more or less confirmed that to be the case when second at Listowel last time, simply left with too much to do given how things unfolded. He has been heading back in the right direction of late, and given he has gone up just 2 lb in the weights, he holds leading claims.

No. 4 Deadheat (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Sean McParlan, Ireland

Jockey: Mr N. McParlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 118

Midland Millie - 16:35 Punchestown

There are plenty with a chance in this, but Midland Millie looks to be on a fair mark and she tops the shortlist. Midland Millie should have opened her account on her final appearance of last season, forced to cover much more ground than the pair that beat her at Clonmel, and she proved herself in similarly good heart with a creditable fourth at Listowel on her reappearance last month. She should strip fitter for that outing and looks the pick at the weights.

No. 16 Midland Millie (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: A. L. T. Moore, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 90

Royal Kahala - 17:05 Punchestown

From a good National Hunt family - a Fleminsfirth mare who is a sister to two winners, including the fairly useful Robbie Rabbit - Royal Kahala made a promising start to her career when second in a Naas bumper in March, making headway to lead inside the final furlong but just edged out close home. She looks more than capable of winning a mares' maiden with a repeat of that performance.