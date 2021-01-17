- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: B. Hayes
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Punchestown on Sunday...
Frere Tuck - 13:50 Punchestown
Frere Tuck won a bumper on his sole start in his native France back in 2018, and though he arrived at Navan on the back of a two-and-a-half-year absence last month, he shaped with plenty of promise, catching the eye in no uncertain terms on his first start for Willie Mullins. He only managed fourth that day, but he finished with running left and was not given at all a hard time, and with improvement surely forthcoming, he is taken to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt.
Exit To The West - 14:20 Punchestown
Exit To The West made an auspicious start to her chasing career with a couple of runner-up efforts at Gowran and Tramore at the back end of last year, and she didn't need to improve on that form to get off the mark over fences at Cork last time, travelling better than anything before putting the race to bed in convincing fashion. She is switched back to hurdles here and could be leniently treated by an opening mark of 104, particularly considering she won on her last outing in this sphere.
Atlantic Shore - 15:50 Punchestown
Atlantic Shore has made good progress since being sent over fences, including a win at Wexford back in October, and he was a little unfortunate to run into one so well handicapped at Cork last time, no match for the winner but still pulling a little clear of the remainder. He has a good chance on form and is certainly one to keep on the right side of.
Smart Stat
MAGIC TRICKS - 13:20 Punchestown
2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 2 runnings
