Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday

Punch 15th Nov (2m2f Listed Mares Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 15 November, 1.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elimay
|Buildmeupbuttercup
|Black Tears
|Daylight Katie
|Magic of Light
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday...
"...a win here will make him into a Champion Hurdle contender..."
Timeform on Saint Roi
Black Tears - 13:05 Punchestown
Black Tears looks overpriced here given the level of form she has achieved. She cranked it up another notch when runner-up in Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March and assuming she's fully wound-up for this reappearance, is the one to beat on these terms.
Saint Roi hasn't achieved as much as Abacadabras over hurdles, but his potential is unquestionable, and he is very much the one to beat following his easy success on reappearance in a Grade 3 at Tipperary. He beat the now high-class Aramon in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season and a win here will make him into a Champion Hurdle contender.
Hollow Games - 16:00 Punchestown
Gordon Elliott has won this contest with Malone Road and Samcro in recent years so his impressive point winner Hollow Games is fancied to get off to a winning start here and begin to repay his hefty price tag.
Saint Roi - 14:10 Punchestown
28% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
Black Tears - 13:05 Punchestown
Saint Roi - 14:10 Punchestown
Hollow Games - 16:00 Punchestown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sunday 15 November, 1.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elimay
|Buildmeupbuttercup
|Black Tears
|Daylight Katie
|Magic of Light
Sunday 15 November, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Saint Roi
|Abacadabras
|Jason The Militant
|Supasundae
|Coeur Sublime
Sunday 15 November, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hollow Games
|Filey Bay
|The Banger Doyle
|Perfect Attitude
|Sin A Bhfuil
|Gordons Jet
|Whowonthetoss
|Garm Colombe
|Birthday Bayeb
|Listening Mode