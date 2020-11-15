Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday

Black Tears - 13:05 Punchestown

Black Tears looks overpriced here given the level of form she has achieved. She cranked it up another notch when runner-up in Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March and assuming she's fully wound-up for this reappearance, is the one to beat on these terms.

Saint Roi - 14:10 Punchestown

Saint Roi hasn't achieved as much as Abacadabras over hurdles, but his potential is unquestionable, and he is very much the one to beat following his easy success on reappearance in a Grade 3 at Tipperary. He beat the now high-class Aramon in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season and a win here will make him into a Champion Hurdle contender.

Hollow Games - 16:00 Punchestown

Gordon Elliott has won this contest with Malone Road and Samcro in recent years so his impressive point winner Hollow Games is fancied to get off to a winning start here and begin to repay his hefty price tag.