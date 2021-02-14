Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday

- Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland
Timeform highlight the three best bets Punchestown on Sunday...
"...he remains open to further improvement, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences."
Timeform on Sempo
Thedevilscoachman - 14:00 Punchestown
After following up his bumper debut win with a facile success over hurdles at Cork in November, Thedevilscoachman took another step forward when fifth in Grade 1 company in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in December, finishing behind some of the most exciting prospects in the division, not least Appreciate It. Stepped back in grade, he posted a useful effort to regain the winning thread at Navan last time, quickening to lead between the final two flights and ultimately winning with a bit in hand. He is open to further improvement and is expected to go in again.
Pictures Of Home - 15:30 Punchestown
Pictures Of Home ran his best race to date when a close second at Naas in December, closing all the way to the line, and though he failed to build on that when upped in trip for his handicap debut at this venue last time, he wasn't disgraced in defeat and would have finished closer to the principals had he not made an error at a crucial stage. He is the only horse in this field with a small 'p' attached to his rating - denoting potential for further improvement - and he is certainly worth another chance here having snuck in at the bottom of the weights.
A useful winner over hurdles, finishing sixth in the Albert Bartlett on his last outing in that sphere, Sempo has made a somewhat inauspicious start to his chasing career, falling in two of his three outings, but his one completed start showed plenty of promise, and the fact that he was pitched into the Killiney Novice Chase at this venue last time, against the likes of Envoi Allen, shows how highly he is regarded. He unseated at the first on that occasion, but he remains open to further improvement, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences.
Smart Stat
PICTURES OF HOME - 15:30 Punchestown
£42.30 - T. M. Walsh's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card
