To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday

Jumps
Timeform provide three bets from Punchestown on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets Punchestown on Sunday...

"...he remains open to further improvement, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences."

Timeform on Sempo

Thedevilscoachman - 14:00 Punchestown

After following up his bumper debut win with a facile success over hurdles at Cork in November, Thedevilscoachman took another step forward when fifth in Grade 1 company in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in December, finishing behind some of the most exciting prospects in the division, not least Appreciate It. Stepped back in grade, he posted a useful effort to regain the winning thread at Navan last time, quickening to lead between the final two flights and ultimately winning with a bit in hand. He is open to further improvement and is expected to go in again.

Pictures Of Home - 15:30 Punchestown

Pictures Of Home ran his best race to date when a close second at Naas in December, closing all the way to the line, and though he failed to build on that when upped in trip for his handicap debut at this venue last time, he wasn't disgraced in defeat and would have finished closer to the principals had he not made an error at a crucial stage. He is the only horse in this field with a small 'p' attached to his rating - denoting potential for further improvement - and he is certainly worth another chance here having snuck in at the bottom of the weights.

Sempo - 16:00 Punchestown

A useful winner over hurdles, finishing sixth in the Albert Bartlett on his last outing in that sphere, Sempo has made a somewhat inauspicious start to his chasing career, falling in two of his three outings, but his one completed start showed plenty of promise, and the fact that he was pitched into the Killiney Novice Chase at this venue last time, against the likes of Envoi Allen, shows how highly he is regarded. He unseated at the first on that occasion, but he remains open to further improvement, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences.

Smart Stat

PICTURES OF HOME - 15:30 Punchestown
£42.30 - T. M. Walsh's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Thedevilscoachman - 14:00 Punchestown
Pictures Of Home - 15:30 Punchestown
Sempo - 16:00 Punchestown

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Punch 14th Feb (2m Listed Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thedevilscoachman
Power Of Pause
Uhtred
Fire Attack
French Light
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punch 14th Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 February, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pictures Of Home
Thunderosa
Lee Valley Legacy
Shar Whats Therush
Exciting Oscar
Multifactorial
Smiths Girl
Difficult Decision
Owenacurra Lass
Classic Concorde
Cappacurry Zak
Danse Away
Miss Cedille
Paper Lantern
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punch 14th Feb (2m Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 February, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dinny Lacey
Duc Dallier
Sempo
Farmix
Pakens Rock
Scheu Time
Cafe Con Leche
All The Best
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles