Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday

Thedevilscoachman - 14:00 Punchestown

After following up his bumper debut win with a facile success over hurdles at Cork in November, Thedevilscoachman took another step forward when fifth in Grade 1 company in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in December, finishing behind some of the most exciting prospects in the division, not least Appreciate It. Stepped back in grade, he posted a useful effort to regain the winning thread at Navan last time, quickening to lead between the final two flights and ultimately winning with a bit in hand. He is open to further improvement and is expected to go in again.

No. 2 Thedevilscoachman (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: -

Pictures Of Home - 15:30 Punchestown

Pictures Of Home ran his best race to date when a close second at Naas in December, closing all the way to the line, and though he failed to build on that when upped in trip for his handicap debut at this venue last time, he wasn't disgraced in defeat and would have finished closer to the principals had he not made an error at a crucial stage. He is the only horse in this field with a small 'p' attached to his rating - denoting potential for further improvement - and he is certainly worth another chance here having snuck in at the bottom of the weights.

No. 16 Pictures Of Home SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: T. M. Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 96

Sempo - 16:00 Punchestown

A useful winner over hurdles, finishing sixth in the Albert Bartlett on his last outing in that sphere, Sempo has made a somewhat inauspicious start to his chasing career, falling in two of his three outings, but his one completed start showed plenty of promise, and the fact that he was pitched into the Killiney Novice Chase at this venue last time, against the likes of Envoi Allen, shows how highly he is regarded. He unseated at the first on that occasion, but he remains open to further improvement, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences.