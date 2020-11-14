Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Irish racing
Darver Star - 12:15 Punchestown

Darver Star was comfortably the best of this field over hurdles, placing in Grade 1 company three times last season, notably when third to Epatante in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He has taken well to chasing, scoring at this course in October with the minimum of fuss, and he's likely to go in again despite formidable opposition from the talented Felix Desjy, who also made a flawless start to his career over fences.

Tornado Flyer - 12:50 Punchestown

Willie Mullins looks to hold a very strong hand here and his Tornado Flyer is taken to come out on top of his seven runners with better to come from this still unexposed seven-year-old. He signed off for last term with good fifth of 12 to Samcro in the Golden Miller Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and an opening mark of 150 shouldn't be beyond him now sent handicapping.

Call Me Lyreen - 14:00 Punchestown

Call Me Lyreen has looked a good prospect winning both of his starts over hurdles, building on his easy debut win in a minor event to view positively at Sligo last month. It was a more workmanlike success, but he travelled well for the most part and showed a good attitude to see off an older, more experienced rival. There should be more to come from Call Me Lyreen and he can complete a hat-trick.

Tornado Flyer - 12:50 Punchestown

35% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

