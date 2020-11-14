- Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
- Jockey: Jonathan Moore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Punchestown on Saturday...
"...an opening mark of 150 shouldn't be beyond him..."
Timeform on Tornado Flyer
Darver Star - 12:15 Punchestown
Darver Star was comfortably the best of this field over hurdles, placing in Grade 1 company three times last season, notably when third to Epatante in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He has taken well to chasing, scoring at this course in October with the minimum of fuss, and he's likely to go in again despite formidable opposition from the talented Felix Desjy, who also made a flawless start to his career over fences.
Tornado Flyer - 12:50 Punchestown
Willie Mullins looks to hold a very strong hand here and his Tornado Flyer is taken to come out on top of his seven runners with better to come from this still unexposed seven-year-old. He signed off for last term with good fifth of 12 to Samcro in the Golden Miller Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and an opening mark of 150 shouldn't be beyond him now sent handicapping.
Call Me Lyreen - 14:00 Punchestown
Call Me Lyreen has looked a good prospect winning both of his starts over hurdles, building on his easy debut win in a minor event to view positively at Sligo last month. It was a more workmanlike success, but he travelled well for the most part and showed a good attitude to see off an older, more experienced rival. There should be more to come from Call Me Lyreen and he can complete a hat-trick.
Smart Stat
Tornado Flyer - 12:50 Punchestown
35% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f
Recommended bets
Darver Star - 12:15 Punchestown
Tornado Flyer - 12:50 Punchestown
Call Me Lyreen - 14:00 Punchestown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Punch 14th Nov (2m Nov Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 12.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Darver Star
|Felix Desjy
|Benruben
|Sizing Pottsie
|Pakens Rock
|A Wave Of The Sea
|Emily Moon
Punch 14th Nov (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 12.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tornado Flyer
|Salsaretta
|Zero Ten
|Dunvegan
|Voix Des Tiep
|Spades Are Trumps
|Visioman
|Farclas
|Bapaume
|Castlebawn West
|The Long Mile
|Castle Oliver
|Daly Tiger
|Tintangle
|Press Conference
|Stones And Roses
|Pont Aven
|Demain Des Laube
Punch 14th Nov (2m1f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Call Me Lyreen
|Belfast Banter
|Mighty Tom
|Pure Genius
|Fusain
|Yafordadoe
|Lignou
|Rescue Package