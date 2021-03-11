- Trainer: Adam Nicol
- Jockey: Billy Garritty
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 67
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday.
"...she has some solid pieces of form to her name..."
Timeform on Tyche
Wise Eagle has done well since joining Adam Nicol from Tom Clover. He finished runner-up in a juvenile hurdle at Catterick on his first start for the yard and then knuckled down well to land a jumpers' bumper over this course and distance in January. He was unable to follow up in a similar event here last time but he again ran well to finish runner-up to a classy rival. He has been rejuvenated by the switch of stable and is of interest from a potentially handy mark.
Angel of The Glen - 19:00 Newcastle
Angel of The Glen made an encouraging start to her career last season, landing a maiden at Thirsk at the first attempt. She disappointed on her next outing at Haydock but bounced back in style on her handicap debut at Thirsk, springing a surprise at 16/1. There didn't appear to be any fluke to that authoritative length-and-a-half success and the form looks solid. That victory was achieved over seven furlongs but she should be suited by returning to a mile and, given her lightly-raced profile, has more to offer.
Tyche remains a maiden after 11 starts but she shaped well when fourth at Wolverhampton last time, looking unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble on the home turn and finding herself poorly placed as a result. She has some solid pieces of form to her name, including at this venue, and she looks competitively handicapped off a 1 lb lower mark than last time. She can gain a measure of compensation here.
Click the banner below to read Timeform's Cheltenham Festival Preview Magazine.
Smart Stat
ROCA MAGICA - 20:00 NEWCASTLE
28% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at Newcastle
Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Newcastle 11th Mar (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wise Eagle
|Cloud Thunder
|Busy Street
|Jens Fella
|Ghadbbaan
|Lopes Dancer
|Glan Y Gors
|Muftakker
|Dagian
|Flint Hill
Newcastle 11th Mar (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Toronado Queen
|Arafi
|Angel Of The Glen
|Dandys Gold
|Made In Italy
Newcastle 11th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Saisons Dor
|Eldelbar
|In The Cove
|Pearl Of Qatar
|Crantock Bay
|Chosen World
|Bobby Joe Leg
|Tyche
|Great Colaci
|Greyfire
|Corndavon Lad
|Thaayer