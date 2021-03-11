Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Wise Eagle - 16:55 Newcastle

Wise Eagle has done well since joining Adam Nicol from Tom Clover. He finished runner-up in a juvenile hurdle at Catterick on his first start for the yard and then knuckled down well to land a jumpers' bumper over this course and distance in January. He was unable to follow up in a similar event here last time but he again ran well to finish runner-up to a classy rival. He has been rejuvenated by the switch of stable and is of interest from a potentially handy mark.

No. 7 (6) Wise Eagle (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Adam Nicol

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 67

Angel of The Glen - 19:00 Newcastle

Angel of The Glen made an encouraging start to her career last season, landing a maiden at Thirsk at the first attempt. She disappointed on her next outing at Haydock but bounced back in style on her handicap debut at Thirsk, springing a surprise at 16/1. There didn't appear to be any fluke to that authoritative length-and-a-half success and the form looks solid. That victory was achieved over seven furlongs but she should be suited by returning to a mile and, given her lightly-raced profile, has more to offer.

No. 3 (2) Angel Of The Glen (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 84

Tyche - 20:30 Newcastle

Tyche remains a maiden after 11 starts but she shaped well when fourth at Wolverhampton last time, looking unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble on the home turn and finding herself poorly placed as a result. She has some solid pieces of form to her name, including at this venue, and she looks competitively handicapped off a 1 lb lower mark than last time. She can gain a measure of compensation here.

No. 12 (6) Tyche SBK 15/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 58

