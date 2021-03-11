To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Horses racing at Newcastle
The evening action comes from Newcastle on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday.

"...she has some solid pieces of form to her name..."

Timeform on Tyche

Wise Eagle - 16:55 Newcastle

Wise Eagle has done well since joining Adam Nicol from Tom Clover. He finished runner-up in a juvenile hurdle at Catterick on his first start for the yard and then knuckled down well to land a jumpers' bumper over this course and distance in January. He was unable to follow up in a similar event here last time but he again ran well to finish runner-up to a classy rival. He has been rejuvenated by the switch of stable and is of interest from a potentially handy mark.

Angel of The Glen - 19:00 Newcastle

Angel of The Glen made an encouraging start to her career last season, landing a maiden at Thirsk at the first attempt. She disappointed on her next outing at Haydock but bounced back in style on her handicap debut at Thirsk, springing a surprise at 16/1. There didn't appear to be any fluke to that authoritative length-and-a-half success and the form looks solid. That victory was achieved over seven furlongs but she should be suited by returning to a mile and, given her lightly-raced profile, has more to offer.

Tyche - 20:30 Newcastle

Tyche remains a maiden after 11 starts but she shaped well when fourth at Wolverhampton last time, looking unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble on the home turn and finding herself poorly placed as a result. She has some solid pieces of form to her name, including at this venue, and she looks competitively handicapped off a 1 lb lower mark than last time. She can gain a measure of compensation here.

Click the banner below to read Timeform's Cheltenham Festival Preview Magazine.

Cheltenham thumbnail.png

Smart Stat

ROCA MAGICA - 20:00 NEWCASTLE
28% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at Newcastle

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Wise Eagle - 16:55 Newcastle
Angel of The Glen - 19:00 Newcastle
Tyche - 20:30 Newcastle

Newcastle 11th Mar (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 4.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wise Eagle
Cloud Thunder
Busy Street
Jens Fella
Ghadbbaan
Lopes Dancer
Glan Y Gors
Muftakker
Dagian
Flint Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 11th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Toronado Queen
Arafi
Angel Of The Glen
Dandys Gold
Made In Italy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 11th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saisons Dor
Eldelbar
In The Cove
Pearl Of Qatar
Crantock Bay
Chosen World
Bobby Joe Leg
Tyche
Great Colaci
Greyfire
Corndavon Lad
Thaayer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles