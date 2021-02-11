To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform provide three bets from Newcastle on Thursday evening

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...

"...had plenty in hand that day and, despite a hefty rise in the weights, may well do better still now he's got his head in front."

Timeform on Systemic

Systemic - 16:30 Newcastle

Systemic showed improved form to get off the mark in good style over this course and distance last month, the combination of first-time blinkers and the step up to this trip unlocking extra in him, travelling strongly before cruising clear in the final furlong. He had plenty in hand that day and, despite a hefty rise in the weights, may well do better still now he's got his head in front.

Thaki - 19:00 Newcastle

Thaki remains relatively unexposed, having raced just five times in his career, and, after undergoing a breathing operation, he showed improved form to finish fourth over this trip at Wolverhampton last month, shaping well. Indeed, he caught the eye on that occasion, finishing well despite not being ideally placed, and he is certainly one to be interested in at this level.

Dramatista - 19:30 Newcastle

Switched back to this surface after a below par effort at Southwell last month, Dramatista was strong in the betting and didn't need to improve to finally get off the mark, showing a good change of gear in a steadily-run affair having not been ideally placed. She had a couple of next-time-out winners behind her on that occasion but failed to meet expectations at this venue last time, finishing three-and-a-half lengths fifth to Broctune Red. She looks worth another chance however, particularly now stepped back in trip.

Smart Stat

SKULK - 17:00 Newcastle
22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
24% - William Haggas's strike rate in winter

Recommended bets

Systemic - 16:30 Newcastle
Thaki - 19:00 Newcastle
Dramatista - 19:30 Newcastle

Newc 11th Feb (1m4f Hcap)

Thursday 11 February, 4.30pm

Systemic
Madeeh
Alborkan
Sharp Suited
Arctic Fox
Newc 11th Feb (6f Hcap)

Thursday 11 February, 7.00pm

Thaki
Gigis Beach
Rockley Point
Glorious Charmer
Paddy Power
Kilconquhar
Billy Wedge
Desert Dream
Leo Minor
Mutafarrid
Newc 11th Feb (7f Hcap)

Thursday 11 February, 7.30pm

Bobby Joe Leg
Dramatista
Cmon Cmon
Moxy Mares
Katsonis
Mudawwan
