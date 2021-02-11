- Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...
"...had plenty in hand that day and, despite a hefty rise in the weights, may well do better still now he's got his head in front."
Timeform on Systemic
Systemic showed improved form to get off the mark in good style over this course and distance last month, the combination of first-time blinkers and the step up to this trip unlocking extra in him, travelling strongly before cruising clear in the final furlong. He had plenty in hand that day and, despite a hefty rise in the weights, may well do better still now he's got his head in front.
Thaki remains relatively unexposed, having raced just five times in his career, and, after undergoing a breathing operation, he showed improved form to finish fourth over this trip at Wolverhampton last month, shaping well. Indeed, he caught the eye on that occasion, finishing well despite not being ideally placed, and he is certainly one to be interested in at this level.
Switched back to this surface after a below par effort at Southwell last month, Dramatista was strong in the betting and didn't need to improve to finally get off the mark, showing a good change of gear in a steadily-run affair having not been ideally placed. She had a couple of next-time-out winners behind her on that occasion but failed to meet expectations at this venue last time, finishing three-and-a-half lengths fifth to Broctune Red. She looks worth another chance however, particularly now stepped back in trip.
Smart Stat
SKULK - 17:00 Newcastle
22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
24% - William Haggas's strike rate in winter
Recommended bets
Systemic - 16:30 Newcastle
Thaki - 19:00 Newcastle
Dramatista - 19:30 Newcastle
