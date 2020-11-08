Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Sunday

Eskylane - 12:30 Navan

Eskylane showed useful form during his first season under Rules, notably finishing fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He was sent off at very short odds for his hurdling debut at Punchestown recently and got the job done by half a length, looking value for extra. Admittedly, that form gives him a bit to find with the other principals here, but he looks sure to improve and should take plenty of beating for the Gordon Elliott yard that has won three of the last four renewals of this Grade 3.

No. 2 Eskylane (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 1.77 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Sire du Berlais - 13:00 Navan

Sire du Berlais was last seen winning the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival for the second year in succession, staying on strongly in first-time blinkers to land the spoils by half a length. That was a very smart performance to defy a BHA mark of 152, strongly suggesting that he is up to making an impact at graded level. He gets the opportunity to prove as much today and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, with Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Ronald Pump fancied to emerge as the chief threat.

No. 3 Sire Du Berlais (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Presenting Meghan - 15:50 Navan

Presenting Meghan shaped better than the bare result when third on her most recent outing at Ballinrobe, likely to have finished much closer but for a significant error at the last. Still relatively unexposed after only four starts over hurdles, she remains open to more improvement and is a fascinating contender now making the switch to handicaps. An opening mark of 107 is one that trainer Gavin Cromwell should be able to exploit.