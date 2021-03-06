Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Forrard Away - 14:48 Navan

Forrard Away shaped well on each of his first three outings this term, without ever really threatening, but a switch to more positive tactics at Gowran Park in January showed him to much better effect, and he duly produced a career-best performance to run out a comfortable winner. Forrard Away coped well with the extreme conditions, jumping fluently, and he found extra to win a shade cosily. With that in mind, this step back up in trip should hold no fears, and a 10 lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.

Scarlet And Dove - 15:58 Navan

Runner-up in a Grade 3 at Cork in December, Scarlet And Dove mode the most of a drop back in grade to regain the winning thread at Limerick later the same month, jumping well in the main and travelling strongly, winning easily. Joseph O'Brien's charge was then in the process of running well when departing two out in a Grade 2 at Thurles last time, yet to be asked for her effort when falling, and she rates the clear form pick in this contest.

Sovereign Gold - 17:05 Navan

A promising type, Sovereign Gold took a step forward having her first start in a handicap at Naas last month, doing comfortably best of those not ridden prominently as she kept on for second. She shaped like there's a race firmly within her grasp from this sort of mark on that occasion, and with Henry de Bromhead's yard going through a good spell at present, she looks sure to go well.

Smart Stat

SOVEREIGN GOLD - 17:05 Navan
38% - Rachael Blackmore's strike rate on chase favourites

