Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Saturday

Forrard Away - 14:48 Navan

Forrard Away shaped well on each of his first three outings this term, without ever really threatening, but a switch to more positive tactics at Gowran Park in January showed him to much better effect, and he duly produced a career-best performance to run out a comfortable winner. Forrard Away coped well with the extreme conditions, jumping fluently, and he found extra to win a shade cosily. With that in mind, this step back up in trip should hold no fears, and a 10 lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.

No. 8 Forrard Away (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: J. T. R. Dreaper, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 111

Scarlet And Dove - 15:58 Navan

Runner-up in a Grade 3 at Cork in December, Scarlet And Dove mode the most of a drop back in grade to regain the winning thread at Limerick later the same month, jumping well in the main and travelling strongly, winning easily. Joseph O'Brien's charge was then in the process of running well when departing two out in a Grade 2 at Thurles last time, yet to be asked for her effort when falling, and she rates the clear form pick in this contest.

No. 8 Scarlet And Dove (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Sovereign Gold - 17:05 Navan

A promising type, Sovereign Gold took a step forward having her first start in a handicap at Naas last month, doing comfortably best of those not ridden prominently as she kept on for second. She shaped like there's a race firmly within her grasp from this sort of mark on that occasion, and with Henry de Bromhead's yard going through a good spell at present, she looks sure to go well.