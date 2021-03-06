Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Saturday

- Trainer: J. T. R. Dreaper, Ireland
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Navan on Saturday...
"...she rates the clear form pick in this contest."
Timeform on Scarlet And Dove
Forrard Away shaped well on each of his first three outings this term, without ever really threatening, but a switch to more positive tactics at Gowran Park in January showed him to much better effect, and he duly produced a career-best performance to run out a comfortable winner. Forrard Away coped well with the extreme conditions, jumping fluently, and he found extra to win a shade cosily. With that in mind, this step back up in trip should hold no fears, and a 10 lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.
Scarlet And Dove - 15:58 Navan
Runner-up in a Grade 3 at Cork in December, Scarlet And Dove mode the most of a drop back in grade to regain the winning thread at Limerick later the same month, jumping well in the main and travelling strongly, winning easily. Joseph O'Brien's charge was then in the process of running well when departing two out in a Grade 2 at Thurles last time, yet to be asked for her effort when falling, and she rates the clear form pick in this contest.
A promising type, Sovereign Gold took a step forward having her first start in a handicap at Naas last month, doing comfortably best of those not ridden prominently as she kept on for second. She shaped like there's a race firmly within her grasp from this sort of mark on that occasion, and with Henry de Bromhead's yard going through a good spell at present, she looks sure to go well.
Smart Stat
SOVEREIGN GOLD - 17:05 Navan
38% - Rachael Blackmore's strike rate on chase favourites
Recommended bets
Forrard Away - 14:48 Navan
Scarlet And Dove - 15:58 Navan
Sovereign Gold - 17:05 Navan
Navan 6th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 6 March, 2.48pm
|Back
|Lay
|Castle Town House
|Forrard Away
|Young Dev
|Fierami
|Magic Piper
|Song Of Earth
|Beating The Odds
|Midland Millie
|Someday
|Rebel Early
|Difficult Decision
|An Fraoch Mor
|Royal Aide
|Castlebellingham
|Down The Highway
|Aa Bee See
|Think Positive
|Dasmyhoss
|Demophon
Navan 6th Mar (2m Grd3 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 6 March, 3.58pm
|Back
|Lay
|Scarlet And Dove
|Epson Du Houx
|Sempo
|Pakens Rock
|Jack Hackett
|Im A Game Changer
|Recent Revelations
|Prefad
Navan 6th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 6 March, 5.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sovereign Gold
|Exit To The West
|Askann
|Reine Fee
|A Girl Like Me
|Fiveaftermidnight
|Fag An Bealach
|Flamingos Court
|Sunrise Lady