Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Saturday

Minella Escape - 12:00 Navan

Minella Escape made plenty of appeal ahead of his Rules debut at Punchestown in September - a winning pointer at the second attempt - and he duly shaped like the best horse in the race, travelling well and pulling clear on the home turn. Inexperience and lack of race fitness told late on however, having his advantage reduced before falling heavily at the last. Hopefully he is none the worse for that fall, and he has the potential to make a useful novice hurdler, so he gets the vote.

No. 10 Minella Escape (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Forged In Fire - 12:33 Navan

Forged In Fire knew his job when making a successful bumper debut at Leopardstown last December, getting the better of subsequent Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, the two pulling well clear of the rest. He looks to have a bright future and is of most interest on his hurdling debut.

No. 6 Forged In Fire (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

The Bosses Oscar - 13:08 Navan

The Bosses Oscar didn't get the rub of the green when finishing fifth in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he made the most of a good opportunity to make a winning return at Thurles last time. He is still unexposed as a hurdler and remains a really good prospect. This is a trappy affair but The Bosses Oscar arguably possesses the most potential and is expected to be bang there.