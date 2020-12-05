To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Saturday

Irish racing
Timeform provide three bets at Navan on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Navan on Saturday...

"...looks to have a bright future and is of most interest on his hurdling debut."

Timeform on Forged In Fire

Minella Escape - 12:00 Navan

Minella Escape made plenty of appeal ahead of his Rules debut at Punchestown in September - a winning pointer at the second attempt - and he duly shaped like the best horse in the race, travelling well and pulling clear on the home turn. Inexperience and lack of race fitness told late on however, having his advantage reduced before falling heavily at the last. Hopefully he is none the worse for that fall, and he has the potential to make a useful novice hurdler, so he gets the vote.

Forged In Fire - 12:33 Navan

Forged In Fire knew his job when making a successful bumper debut at Leopardstown last December, getting the better of subsequent Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, the two pulling well clear of the rest. He looks to have a bright future and is of most interest on his hurdling debut.

The Bosses Oscar - 13:08 Navan

The Bosses Oscar didn't get the rub of the green when finishing fifth in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he made the most of a good opportunity to make a winning return at Thurles last time. He is still unexposed as a hurdler and remains a really good prospect. This is a trappy affair but The Bosses Oscar arguably possesses the most potential and is expected to be bang there.

Smart Stat

MANITOPARK AA - 11:30 Navan
3 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 9 runnings
45% - P. Townend's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Completely Free £5 Bet on Saturday’s Henry VIII Chase at Sandown

Claim your free £5 bet to use on the Betfair Exchange on this Saturday's Henry VIII Novices’ Chase (Sandown, 13:50). T&Cs apply. More details here.

Recommended bets

Minella Escape - 12:00 Navan
Forged In Fire – 12:33 Navan
The Bosses Oscar - 13:08 Navan

