Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Wednesday

Energumene - 13:20 Naas

Energumene looked potentially high class when hacking up on his Gowran chase debut and it's perhaps significant that Paul Townend is on him rather than Blackbow given that that one was sent off second favourite for a Leopardstown Grade 1 over Christmas only to depart early. Energumene recorded an excellent timefigure last time and is open to any amount of improvement.

No. 3 Energumene (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.99 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Epson du Houx - 13:50 Naas

Epson du Houx was on fair over hurdles but looks set to reach a higher level over fences judged on his win at Clonmel last month. He showed much better form with the hood back on and impressed with his jumping, still going with plenty of enthusiasm when asserting from his rivals at the second-last, just kept up to his work after the last. An opening mark of 125 looks lenient now handicapping and he should be able to follow up here.

No. 4 Epson Du Houx (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.17 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 125

Bob Olinger - 14:20 Naas

Bob Olinger showed useful form when making a winning start under Rules in a bumper (easy winner on his sole start in points) and looks a novice hurdler to follow. He ran the exciting Ferny Hollow close on his hurdling debut and completed a simple task at Navan last month. He features prominently in the ante-post Cheltenham Festival markets and he can make the breakthrough at Grade 1 level.