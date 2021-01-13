To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Wednesday

Jumps
Timeform bring you three to back at Naas on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Naas on Wednesday...

"An opening mark of 125 looks lenient..."

Timeform on Epson du Houx

Energumene - 13:20 Naas

Energumene looked potentially high class when hacking up on his Gowran chase debut and it's perhaps significant that Paul Townend is on him rather than Blackbow given that that one was sent off second favourite for a Leopardstown Grade 1 over Christmas only to depart early. Energumene recorded an excellent timefigure last time and is open to any amount of improvement.

Epson du Houx - 13:50 Naas

Epson du Houx was on fair over hurdles but looks set to reach a higher level over fences judged on his win at Clonmel last month. He showed much better form with the hood back on and impressed with his jumping, still going with plenty of enthusiasm when asserting from his rivals at the second-last, just kept up to his work after the last. An opening mark of 125 looks lenient now handicapping and he should be able to follow up here.

Bob Olinger - 14:20 Naas

Bob Olinger showed useful form when making a winning start under Rules in a bumper (easy winner on his sole start in points) and looks a novice hurdler to follow. He ran the exciting Ferny Hollow close on his hurdling debut and completed a simple task at Navan last month. He features prominently in the ante-post Cheltenham Festival markets and he can make the breakthrough at Grade 1 level.

Smart Stat

Energumene - 13:20 Naas

4 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Energumene - 13:20 Naas
Epson du Houx - 13:50 Naas
Bob Olinger - 14:20 Naas

