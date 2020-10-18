To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Naas on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Naas on Sunday...

"...she is fancied to take the drop back in trip in her stride to regain the winning thread..."

Timeform on Etneya

Colfer Kay - 13:55 Naas

Colfer Kay was sent off favourite at Navan last time and again ran well to fill the runner-up spot for the third start in succession, just finding a potentially useful opponent too strong late in the day. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved first win, with further improvement also not out of the question. Golden Lyric, who fared best of the newcomers at Cork on debut, is feared most ahead of Semenya.

Snapraeterea - 15:05 Naas

Snapraeterea ran right up to his best when third in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh last time, putting his experience to good use as he attempted to make all, then sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten only three and three quarter lengths behind the exciting High Definition. He takes a significant drop in grade here and will be very much the one to beat if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Belle Image, Vafortino and Ecliptical to complete the shortlist.

Etneya - 15:40 Naas

Etneya improved again when second in a Group 3 at Gowran Park last month, finding the winner too strong inside the final furlong but showing useful form to pull five lengths clear of the rest. That form is superior to anything her 16 rivals here have achieved, and, still relatively unexposed, she is fancied to take the drop back in trip in her stride to regain the winning thread. Parent's Prayer is another progressive sort worth considering, along with the consistent Soul Search.


Smart Stat

POWER UNDER ME - 13:25 Naas
£74.75 - Ger Lyons' profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Recommended bets

Colfer Kay - 13:55 Naas
Snapraeterea - 15:05 Naas
Etneya - 15:40 Naas

Naas 18th Oct (6f Mdn)

Sunday 18 October, 1.55pm

Colfer Kay
Elizabethan
Golden Lyric
Semenya
Elanora
Zara Mac
Camdeboo
Princess Sela
You Owe Me Money
Markievicz
Bosca Cheoil
Kompromat
Pallasmore Lass
Sincerest
Gimme A Wink
Blue Bunny
Boojoom
Ellabella
Naas 18th Oct (7f Stks)

Sunday 18 October, 3.05pm

Snapraeterea
Prairie Dancer
Huddle Up
No Stopping Her
Eastern Voice
Amazed By Grace
Belle Image
Ecliptical
Vafortino
My Minervina
Star Image
Revolutme
Kauri Cliffs
Supershock
Amber Kite
The Blue Panther
Naas 18th Oct (1m Listed)

Sunday 18 October, 3.40pm

Etneya
Soul Search
Simply A Breeze
Tasalka
Best On Stage
Parents Prayer
Celestial Object
A New Dawn
Apricot Moon
Salsa
Secret Pulse
Faire Croire
Holy Roman Empress
Elfin Queen
Darkest
Stormy Belle
