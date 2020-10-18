Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

Colfer Kay - 13:55 Naas

Colfer Kay was sent off favourite at Navan last time and again ran well to fill the runner-up spot for the third start in succession, just finding a potentially useful opponent too strong late in the day. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved first win, with further improvement also not out of the question. Golden Lyric, who fared best of the newcomers at Cork on debut, is feared most ahead of Semenya.

No. 5 (7) Colfer Kay (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland

Jockey: N. G. McCullagh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Snapraeterea - 15:05 Naas

Snapraeterea ran right up to his best when third in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh last time, putting his experience to good use as he attempted to make all, then sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten only three and three quarter lengths behind the exciting High Definition. He takes a significant drop in grade here and will be very much the one to beat if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Belle Image, Vafortino and Ecliptical to complete the shortlist.

No. 2 (11) Snapraeterea (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Etneya - 15:40 Naas

Etneya improved again when second in a Group 3 at Gowran Park last month, finding the winner too strong inside the final furlong but showing useful form to pull five lengths clear of the rest. That form is superior to anything her 16 rivals here have achieved, and, still relatively unexposed, she is fancied to take the drop back in trip in her stride to regain the winning thread. Parent's Prayer is another progressive sort worth considering, along with the consistent Soul Search.