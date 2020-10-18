- Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland
- Jockey: N. G. McCullagh
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Naas on Sunday...
"...she is fancied to take the drop back in trip in her stride to regain the winning thread..."
Timeform on Etneya
Colfer Kay was sent off favourite at Navan last time and again ran well to fill the runner-up spot for the third start in succession, just finding a potentially useful opponent too strong late in the day. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved first win, with further improvement also not out of the question. Golden Lyric, who fared best of the newcomers at Cork on debut, is feared most ahead of Semenya.
Snapraeterea ran right up to his best when third in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh last time, putting his experience to good use as he attempted to make all, then sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten only three and three quarter lengths behind the exciting High Definition. He takes a significant drop in grade here and will be very much the one to beat if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Belle Image, Vafortino and Ecliptical to complete the shortlist.
Etneya improved again when second in a Group 3 at Gowran Park last month, finding the winner too strong inside the final furlong but showing useful form to pull five lengths clear of the rest. That form is superior to anything her 16 rivals here have achieved, and, still relatively unexposed, she is fancied to take the drop back in trip in her stride to regain the winning thread. Parent's Prayer is another progressive sort worth considering, along with the consistent Soul Search.
Smart Stat
POWER UNDER ME - 13:25 Naas
£74.75 - Ger Lyons' profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
Recommended bets
Colfer Kay - 13:55 Naas
Snapraeterea - 15:05 Naas
Etneya - 15:40 Naas
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app
Naas 18th Oct (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 18 October, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Colfer Kay
|Elizabethan
|Golden Lyric
|Semenya
|Elanora
|Zara Mac
|Camdeboo
|Princess Sela
|You Owe Me Money
|Markievicz
|Bosca Cheoil
|Kompromat
|Pallasmore Lass
|Sincerest
|Gimme A Wink
|Blue Bunny
|Boojoom
|Ellabella
Naas 18th Oct (7f Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 18 October, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Snapraeterea
|Prairie Dancer
|Huddle Up
|No Stopping Her
|Eastern Voice
|Amazed By Grace
|Belle Image
|Ecliptical
|Vafortino
|My Minervina
|Star Image
|Revolutme
|Kauri Cliffs
|Supershock
|Amber Kite
|The Blue Panther
Naas 18th Oct (1m Listed)Show Hide
Sunday 18 October, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Etneya
|Soul Search
|Simply A Breeze
|Tasalka
|Best On Stage
|Parents Prayer
|Celestial Object
|A New Dawn
|Apricot Moon
|Salsa
|Secret Pulse
|Faire Croire
|Holy Roman Empress
|Elfin Queen
|Darkest
|Stormy Belle