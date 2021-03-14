Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Naas on Sunday.

Conflated - 14:00 Naas

Conflated has made up into a smart chaser this season, opening his account over fences with a wide-margin success at Navan in December, and though he found Grade 1 company a little too hot when third to Monkfish at Leopardstown later the same month, he looks worth siding with having had his sights lowered here. The break should also have done him good and he will take plenty of beating if bouncing back to his best.

Big King - 15:35 Naas

Big King was a little underwhelming when fourth to subsequent Greatwood winner The Shunter at Down Patrick in September, but he was given a break after that and bounced back to his best to open his account over hurdles at Navan in November, showing improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut. He then ran at least as well in defeat when second in a competitive event at Leopardstown in December, just beaten by an unexposed sort. He has been off the track 78 days, but given a short break did him the world of good last time, that should not be an issue, and he gets the vote to resume winning ways.

Rocco Strom - 16:40 Naas

Rocco Storm showed little in his first four outings in maiden company but, stepped into a handicap at this course last time, he came in for plenty of support in the market and not only turned in his best effort to date but was actually unlucky not to have finished closer. Soon steadied, Rocco Strom crept closer on the inner around the home turn and was closing when forced to switch on the run-in, having the wind taken right out of his challenge just as he'd built up a head of steam. He finished with running left but the damage had already been done. He looks one to keep an eye on based on that performance.

Smart Stat

SATURNAS - 14:30 Naas
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
32% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at NAAS since the start of the 2015/16 season

