To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Saturday

Naas racecourse
Timeform provide three bets at Naas on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Naas on Saturday...

"...open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there..."

Timeform on Alarm Call

Alarm Call - 12:50 Naas

Bred to be useful, Alarm Call was unlucky not to finish closer than she did on debut, taking a strong hold and going well when denied a clear run over a furlong out, running on for fourth under a hands-and-heels ride. She confirmed the promise of that effort when getting off the mark at Navan last time, taking a little while to master the runner-up but going away come the line. She is open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there on her handicap debut.

Earls - 13:25 Naas

Earls showed improved form to get off the mark at Sligo back in August and, after failing to back that up at Limerick subsequently, he bounced back to winning ways at Fairyhouse last month, producing a career best to overthrow the runner-up inside the final furlong. He shaped is if still in top form when fourth at Dundalk last time, arguably unlucky not to have won having lost plenty of momentum at a vital stage. He holds solid claims on that evidence and should make a bold showing on his first outing for Garvan Donnelly.

Road To Dubai - 15:10 Naas

Road To Dubai has progressed into a fairly useful hurdler since joining Gordon Elliott's yard, winning twice last season and, after a considerate reappearance on the Flat at this venue in August, he didn't need to come off the bridle to make the most of a good opportunity at Navan the following month, recording his third win over obstacles. He is clearly in good heart and makes plenty of appeal back on the Flat from a reduced mark.

Smart Stat

ALARM CALL - 12:50 Naas
2 - G. M. Lyons's number of winners in past 6 runnings
20% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate with sprinters

Recommended bets

Alarm Call - 12:50 Naas
Earls - 13:25 Naas
Road To Dubai - 15:10 Naas

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Naas 7th Nov (6f Nursery)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 November, 12.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alarm Call
Wood Ranger
Flying Visit
Colfer Kay
The Blue Panther
Mickey The Steel
Allagar
Eastern Voice
Harrys Hill
Fine Distraction
Tullypole Annie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 7th Nov (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 November, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Earls
Tide Of Time
Big Gossey
Master Matt
Thats Mad
Truth Prevails
Elzaamone
Mi Esperanza
Blue Umbrella
Limit Long
Mokhalad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 7th Nov (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 November, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Advanced Virgo
Shamiyna
Road To Dubai
Yafordadoe
Dundory
Maze Runner
Son Of Hypnos
Double Jemmy
Sasta
Lord Erskine
Play The Game
Formula One
Spruce Meadows
Ideal Pal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles