Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Saturday

Alarm Call - 12:50 Naas

Bred to be useful, Alarm Call was unlucky not to finish closer than she did on debut, taking a strong hold and going well when denied a clear run over a furlong out, running on for fourth under a hands-and-heels ride. She confirmed the promise of that effort when getting off the mark at Navan last time, taking a little while to master the runner-up but going away come the line. She is open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there on her handicap debut.

No. 4 (3) Alarm Call SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 89

Earls - 13:25 Naas

Earls showed improved form to get off the mark at Sligo back in August and, after failing to back that up at Limerick subsequently, he bounced back to winning ways at Fairyhouse last month, producing a career best to overthrow the runner-up inside the final furlong. He shaped is if still in top form when fourth at Dundalk last time, arguably unlucky not to have won having lost plenty of momentum at a vital stage. He holds solid claims on that evidence and should make a bold showing on his first outing for Garvan Donnelly.

No. 9 (3) Earls (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Garvan Donnelly, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 71

Road To Dubai - 15:10 Naas

Road To Dubai has progressed into a fairly useful hurdler since joining Gordon Elliott's yard, winning twice last season and, after a considerate reappearance on the Flat at this venue in August, he didn't need to come off the bridle to make the most of a good opportunity at Navan the following month, recording his third win over obstacles. He is clearly in good heart and makes plenty of appeal back on the Flat from a reduced mark.