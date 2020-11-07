- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
- Jockey: G. F. Carroll
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 89
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Saturday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Naas on Saturday...
"...open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there..."
Timeform on Alarm Call
Bred to be useful, Alarm Call was unlucky not to finish closer than she did on debut, taking a strong hold and going well when denied a clear run over a furlong out, running on for fourth under a hands-and-heels ride. She confirmed the promise of that effort when getting off the mark at Navan last time, taking a little while to master the runner-up but going away come the line. She is open to further improvement and is expected to be bang there on her handicap debut.
Earls showed improved form to get off the mark at Sligo back in August and, after failing to back that up at Limerick subsequently, he bounced back to winning ways at Fairyhouse last month, producing a career best to overthrow the runner-up inside the final furlong. He shaped is if still in top form when fourth at Dundalk last time, arguably unlucky not to have won having lost plenty of momentum at a vital stage. He holds solid claims on that evidence and should make a bold showing on his first outing for Garvan Donnelly.
Road To Dubai has progressed into a fairly useful hurdler since joining Gordon Elliott's yard, winning twice last season and, after a considerate reappearance on the Flat at this venue in August, he didn't need to come off the bridle to make the most of a good opportunity at Navan the following month, recording his third win over obstacles. He is clearly in good heart and makes plenty of appeal back on the Flat from a reduced mark.
Smart Stat
ALARM CALL - 12:50 Naas
2 - G. M. Lyons's number of winners in past 6 runnings
20% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate with sprinters
Recommended bets
Alarm Call - 12:50 Naas
Earls - 13:25 Naas
Road To Dubai - 15:10 Naas
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Naas 7th Nov (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 12.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alarm Call
|Wood Ranger
|Flying Visit
|Colfer Kay
|The Blue Panther
|Mickey The Steel
|Allagar
|Eastern Voice
|Harrys Hill
|Fine Distraction
|Tullypole Annie
Naas 7th Nov (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Earls
|Tide Of Time
|Big Gossey
|Master Matt
|Thats Mad
|Truth Prevails
|Elzaamone
|Mi Esperanza
|Blue Umbrella
|Limit Long
|Mokhalad
Naas 7th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Advanced Virgo
|Shamiyna
|Road To Dubai
|Yafordadoe
|Dundory
|Maze Runner
|Son Of Hypnos
|Double Jemmy
|Sasta
|Lord Erskine
|Play The Game
|Formula One
|Spruce Meadows
|Ideal Pal