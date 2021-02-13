Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Saturday

Elimay - 13:40 Naas

Elimay went to the top of the ante-post betting for the inaugural mares' chase at Cheltenham next month on the back of a fine second behind stablemate Allaho at Thurles 17 days ago and a repeat of that performance should see Willie Mullins' charge tough to beat now dropped down in trip. Shattered Love and Yukon Lil can give her most to think about.

R'Evelyn Pleasure - 14:15 Naas

R'Evelyn Pleasure was beaten only by an unexposed improver at Thurles last month, putting in a clear round of jumping and proving better than ever, so should go well again off a similar mark. Sovereign Gold is one to note on handicap bow, while veterans Lean Araig and Drumacoo warrant respect.

Petibonome - 16:00 Naas

There's a strong feeling that we haven't yet seen the best of Petibonome, who has finished runner-up on both starts over hurdles so far, and the weight he receives from main rivals You Raised Me Up and Feelgood Island may prove to be decisive.