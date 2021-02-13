To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Saturday

Jumps
Timeform provide three bets from Naas on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets Naas on Saturday...

"...the weight he receives from main rivals You Raised Me Up and Feelgood Island may prove to be decisive..."

Timeform on Petibonome

Elimay - 13:40 Naas

Elimay went to the top of the ante-post betting for the inaugural mares' chase at Cheltenham next month on the back of a fine second behind stablemate Allaho at Thurles 17 days ago and a repeat of that performance should see Willie Mullins' charge tough to beat now dropped down in trip. Shattered Love and Yukon Lil can give her most to think about.

R'Evelyn Pleasure - 14:15 Naas

R'Evelyn Pleasure was beaten only by an unexposed improver at Thurles last month, putting in a clear round of jumping and proving better than ever, so should go well again off a similar mark. Sovereign Gold is one to note on handicap bow, while veterans Lean Araig and Drumacoo warrant respect.

Petibonome - 16:00 Naas

There's a strong feeling that we haven't yet seen the best of Petibonome, who has finished runner-up on both starts over hurdles so far, and the weight he receives from main rivals You Raised Me Up and Feelgood Island may prove to be decisive.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Elimay - 13:40 Naas
R'Evelyn Pleasure - 14:15 Naas
Petibonome - 16:00 Naas

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Naas 13th Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Petibonome
Feelgood Island
You Raised Me Up
Gevrey
All About Joe
It Could Be You
James Fort
History Of Fashion
Rebel Ivy
Call Colman
Cadalina
Classic Storm
Griffith Park
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles