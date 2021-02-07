Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing at Musselburgh
"...he won in a manner that suggests he'll remain very competitive if he can stand his racing..."

On A Promise - 13:25 Musselburgh

A progressive staying hurdler during the 2017/18 campaign, winning three of his four races that season, On A Promise made a successful debut for Keith Dalgleish's yard when opening his chase account at the second attempt at this course last time, overcoming a 10-month absence to win with a bit in hand. Indeed, he won in a manner that suggests he'll remain very competitive if he can stand his racing, so a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Prince Kayf - 14:55 Musselburgh

A runner-up on his hurdling debut at Sedgefield in August 2019, Prince Kayf improved on that form to go one better at Newcastle subsequently, deserving of plenty of credit for that victory too given he had to pass all his rivals in a race run at just a steady gallop, beating Imperial Alcazar, who has won twice since, as well as finishing second at listed level. Prince Kayf's only sole start thereafter didn't show him to best effect, finishing second after conceding first run, but he remains with potential, and though his absence is undoubtedly a concern, there is every chance his opening mark could have underestimated his ability.

Bollingerankrug - 16:25 Musselburgh

After running to a fair level on his first couple of starts over hurdles, Bollingerandkrug only required a small amount of improvement to get off the mark at Kelso in December, admittedly seen to best effect in a race in which the gallop was pedestrian, but that is not to say he is not capable of better still. He is bred to stay further than two miles, so this stiffer test should suit him nicely, and he also appeals as the type to do better now sent handicapping, so he must feature high on the shortlist.

Smart Stat

WISE GLORY - 13:55 Musselburgh
3 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

