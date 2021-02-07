- Trainer: Keith Dalgleish
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday...
"...he won in a manner that suggests he'll remain very competitive if he can stand his racing..."
Timeform on On A Promise
On A Promise - 13:25 Musselburgh
A progressive staying hurdler during the 2017/18 campaign, winning three of his four races that season, On A Promise made a successful debut for Keith Dalgleish's yard when opening his chase account at the second attempt at this course last time, overcoming a 10-month absence to win with a bit in hand. Indeed, he won in a manner that suggests he'll remain very competitive if he can stand his racing, so a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.
Prince Kayf - 14:55 Musselburgh
A runner-up on his hurdling debut at Sedgefield in August 2019, Prince Kayf improved on that form to go one better at Newcastle subsequently, deserving of plenty of credit for that victory too given he had to pass all his rivals in a race run at just a steady gallop, beating Imperial Alcazar, who has won twice since, as well as finishing second at listed level. Prince Kayf's only sole start thereafter didn't show him to best effect, finishing second after conceding first run, but he remains with potential, and though his absence is undoubtedly a concern, there is every chance his opening mark could have underestimated his ability.
Bollingerankrug - 16:25 Musselburgh
After running to a fair level on his first couple of starts over hurdles, Bollingerandkrug only required a small amount of improvement to get off the mark at Kelso in December, admittedly seen to best effect in a race in which the gallop was pedestrian, but that is not to say he is not capable of better still. He is bred to stay further than two miles, so this stiffer test should suit him nicely, and he also appeals as the type to do better now sent handicapping, so he must feature high on the shortlist.
Smart Stat
WISE GLORY - 13:55 Musselburgh
3 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
On A Promise - 13:25 Musselburgh
Prince Kayf - 14:55 Musselburgh
Bollingerankrug - 16:25 Musselburgh
