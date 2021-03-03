To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform provide three bets from Lingfield on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Lingfield on Wednesday...

"...he is still fairly low-mileage, and he looks to have leading claims of following up here from just 3 lb higher."

Timeform on Curtiz

Curtiz - 13:40 Lingfield

Curtiz showed improved form following a gelding operation to get off the mark over this course and distance in January, having to wait for the gap on the home turn but making good headway to lead once it appeared, proving himself just as effective away from fibresand. Admittedly, he didn't win with much to spare, but he is still fairly low-mileage, and he looks to have leading claims of following up here from just 3 lb higher.

Albert Camus - 14:50 Lingfield

After shaping encouragingly in novice/maiden company, Albert Camus was strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Newcastle in November, and he duly made his mark look a handy one, shaping well once again, but a tardy start put paid to his chances of winning early on. He could only finish fourth on that occasion, but the progress he made in the latter stages of the race suggests he certainly has races in him, and with further improvement anticipated, he looks the one to side with.

Propagation - 15:55 Lingfield

Propagation was sent off the 7/2 second favourite at this venue on his latest outing, after having been available at 25/1 earlier in the day, and though he never really gave backers much hope of collecting, he did show more than he had on his two previous outings, slowly into stride but running on after being shaken up from halfway, doing his best work at the finish. He remains open to improvement and makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut from what appears a workable mark.

Smart Stat

ALBERT CAMUS - 14:50 Lingfield
27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season
£41.10 - John Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Curtiz - 13:40 Lingfield
Albert Camus - 14:50 Lingfield
Propagation - 15:55 Lingfield

