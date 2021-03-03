- Trainer: Hughie Morrison
- Jockey: Charlie Bennett
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 65
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Lingfield on Wednesday...
"...he is still fairly low-mileage, and he looks to have leading claims of following up here from just 3 lb higher."
Timeform on Curtiz
Curtiz showed improved form following a gelding operation to get off the mark over this course and distance in January, having to wait for the gap on the home turn but making good headway to lead once it appeared, proving himself just as effective away from fibresand. Admittedly, he didn't win with much to spare, but he is still fairly low-mileage, and he looks to have leading claims of following up here from just 3 lb higher.
Albert Camus - 14:50 Lingfield
After shaping encouragingly in novice/maiden company, Albert Camus was strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Newcastle in November, and he duly made his mark look a handy one, shaping well once again, but a tardy start put paid to his chances of winning early on. He could only finish fourth on that occasion, but the progress he made in the latter stages of the race suggests he certainly has races in him, and with further improvement anticipated, he looks the one to side with.
Propagation was sent off the 7/2 second favourite at this venue on his latest outing, after having been available at 25/1 earlier in the day, and though he never really gave backers much hope of collecting, he did show more than he had on his two previous outings, slowly into stride but running on after being shaken up from halfway, doing his best work at the finish. He remains open to improvement and makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut from what appears a workable mark.
Smart Stat
ALBERT CAMUS - 14:50 Lingfield
27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season
£41.10 - John Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Curtiz - 13:40 Lingfield
Albert Camus - 14:50 Lingfield
Propagation - 15:55 Lingfield
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Ling 3rd Mar (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 March, 1.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|El Conquistador
|Curtiz
|Dawn Treader
|Cafe Milano
|Deleyll
|Decora
|Hot Team
|Rhyme Scheme
|Yorktown
|Departmentalize
|Art of America
|Sing Out Loud
|Faramman
Ling 3rd Mar (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 March, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Albert Camus
|Currency Exchange
|Cheeky Az
|Silvestris
|Swinton Noon
Ling 3rd Mar (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 March, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Propagation
|River Wharfe
|Patsy Fagan
|Rosemary And Thyme
|Power On
|Lothian
|Dacesa
|Wudashudacuda
|Shessweet