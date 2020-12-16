Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday

- Trainer: Kevin Frost
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday...
"...can race off the same mark here and is one to be interested in all of a sudden."
Timeform on Ahorsecalledwanda
Key Look - 11:30 Lingfield
Key Looked showed plenty of ability on her debut at Kempton back in February, a race she may well have won had she not blown the start. She has failed to fire since then, now a maiden after seven runs, but she has dropped 15 lb in the weights, and she could be interesting in first-time tongue strap and cheekpieces.
Ahorsecalledwanda - 12:30 Lingfield
Stepped back up to seven furlongs at this venue last time, Ahorsecalledwanda shaped well, travelling like the best horse at the weights and ultimately unlucky not to have finished closer than she did, making headway when having to wait for a gap entering the final furlong, but finishing with running left once in the clear. She can race off the same mark here and is one to be interested in all of a sudden.
Fortune Finder - 14:45 Lingfield
Fortune Finder came in for plenty of support ahead of his handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, and he duly justified that faith with a bit to spare, staying on well to win by a length and a quarter. He looked ahead of his mark by some way on that occasion and, with further progress anticipated, he will surely win again.
Smart Stat
DEGREE - 13:35 Lingfield
£10.09 - Sir Michael Stoute's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Recommended bets
