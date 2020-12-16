To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday

Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday...

"...can race off the same mark here and is one to be interested in all of a sudden."

Timeform on Ahorsecalledwanda

Key Look - 11:30 Lingfield

Key Looked showed plenty of ability on her debut at Kempton back in February, a race she may well have won had she not blown the start. She has failed to fire since then, now a maiden after seven runs, but she has dropped 15 lb in the weights, and she could be interesting in first-time tongue strap and cheekpieces.

Ahorsecalledwanda - 12:30 Lingfield

Stepped back up to seven furlongs at this venue last time, Ahorsecalledwanda shaped well, travelling like the best horse at the weights and ultimately unlucky not to have finished closer than she did, making headway when having to wait for a gap entering the final furlong, but finishing with running left once in the clear. She can race off the same mark here and is one to be interested in all of a sudden.

Fortune Finder - 14:45 Lingfield

Fortune Finder came in for plenty of support ahead of his handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, and he duly justified that faith with a bit to spare, staying on well to win by a length and a quarter. He looked ahead of his mark by some way on that occasion and, with further progress anticipated, he will surely win again.

Smart Stat

DEGREE - 13:35 Lingfield
£10.09 - Sir Michael Stoute's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ling 16th Dec (1m2f Hcap)

Wednesday 16 December, 2.45pm

Fortune Finder
Lady Pendragon
Kodiac Harbour
Capriolette
The Jean Genie
Quemonda
Lake Sand
Angel Of Delight
Stormbomber
Goodwood Showman
