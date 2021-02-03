Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday

A Touch of Luck - 13:45 Lingfield

A Touch of Luck has shown improved form since stepping up in trip, and ran one of her best races to date despite being too keen in a handicap over two miles at this course in November. She was well backed on that occasion, pulling herself into the lead around five furlongs out before weakening in the final furlong. A Touch of Luck exerted too much energy that day and will appreciate the drop back in trip now, and she remains with a bigger performance in the locker when conditions allow.

No. 4 (2) A Touch Of Luck (Ger) SBK 13/2 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 55

Petalite - 14:20 Lingfield

Petalite has an attractive pedigree and she has shown plenty of promise on both starts in minor events. She was prominent in the betting for her debut at Wolverhampton last month, but ran green for much of the race before the penny dropped inside the final furlong, finishing with a flourish. It was therefore surprising that she didn't improve on her latest start at Kempton, still looking inexperienced while also leaving the impression she is ready for a step up in trip. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Petalite can show her true potential now.

No. 6 (5) Petalite SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

Nozieres - 15:55 Lingfield

Nozieres has started at big prices on each occasion so far, but she very much caught the eye making her handicap debut over this course and distance last time, and is one to be interested in from this sort of mark. She produced a career-best effort, and was arguably unlucky not to win given the position she came from, making up plenty of ground inside the final furlong to be beaten just a short head. The handicapper has raised her 4 lb in the weights for that effort, but she is still able to contest a 0-60 handicap, and another bold bid is expected.