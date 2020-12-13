Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Sunday

Barrington - 13:15 Lingfield

Barrington is on a lengthy losing spell, but has fallen to an attractive mark, and is worth some interest in this open handicap. His last win came at Nottingham in June 2018, but that came from a 20 lb higher mark, and he shaped better than the bare result over seven furlongs at this track last time. He wasn't suited by a wide trip that day but has a good draw to work with today and the assistance of Cieren Fallon.

No. 5 (6) Barrington (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

Kick On Kick On - 13:45 Lingfield

Kick On Kick On is yet to win since joining Ian Williams, but he showed the benefit of his recent comeback run when beaten half a length in second over this trip at Wolverhampton last month. He was arguably unlucky not to win, forced to check briefly in the straight and conceded first run to the winner who has since followed up. That form is solid and he is very well weighted on the pick of his older form.

No. 6 (8) Kick On Kick On SBK 5/2 EXC 55 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 73

Victim - 14:20 Lingfield

Victim shaped with promise on debut and built on that when opening his account on heavy ground at Redcar in October. He got back on track on his all-weather debut at Newcastle last time, leaving the impression a stronger gallop would have suited. The step up to a mile and a quarter now will suit and he should have races in him from this sort of mark.