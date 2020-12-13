To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Sunday

All-weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Sunday...

"That form is solid..."

Timeform on Kick On Kick On

Barrington - 13:15 Lingfield

Barrington is on a lengthy losing spell, but has fallen to an attractive mark, and is worth some interest in this open handicap. His last win came at Nottingham in June 2018, but that came from a 20 lb higher mark, and he shaped better than the bare result over seven furlongs at this track last time. He wasn't suited by a wide trip that day but has a good draw to work with today and the assistance of Cieren Fallon.

Kick On Kick On - 13:45 Lingfield

Kick On Kick On is yet to win since joining Ian Williams, but he showed the benefit of his recent comeback run when beaten half a length in second over this trip at Wolverhampton last month. He was arguably unlucky not to win, forced to check briefly in the straight and conceded first run to the winner who has since followed up. That form is solid and he is very well weighted on the pick of his older form.

Victim - 14:20 Lingfield

Victim shaped with promise on debut and built on that when opening his account on heavy ground at Redcar in October. He got back on track on his all-weather debut at Newcastle last time, leaving the impression a stronger gallop would have suited. The step up to a mile and a quarter now will suit and he should have races in him from this sort of mark.


Smart Stat

Chipstead - 12:10 Lingfield

£43.07 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting (saddles *CHIPSTEAD*)

Recommended bets

Barrington - 13:15 Lingfield
Kick On Kick On - 13:45 Lingfield
Victim - 14:20 Lingfield

