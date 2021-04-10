To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday

Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday.

"There should be more to come from him..."

Timeform on Classical Wave

Classical Wave - 14:40 Lingfield

Classical Wave's form is on an upward curve and he is weighted to complete a quick hat-trick despite being hit with a 9 lb rise for his course and distance victory last month. There should be more to come from him and he can prove too strong for Fierospeed, who is another progressing with his racing and he is sure to have a say on the back of his Wolverhampton victory.

Potenza - 15:15 Lingfield

Potenza has admittedly failed to shine on his four previous starts on the all-weather, but this will be his first attempt on polytrack, and the five-year-old will be a tough nut to crack if he takes to this surface. Indeed, he put in a good shift over hurdles last month, and resumes in this sphere on an attractive mark. Handicap-debutant Ministerial could prove the biggest danger.

Princess Animale - 16:55 Lingfield

Princess Animale cruised through the race as though still ahead of her mark when completing a double at this course last time, closed down only late and winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 2 l rise looks lenient and she can complete a hat-trick. Fauvette and Far From A Ruby are live dangers, though.

Smart Stat

Classical Wave - 14:40 Lingfield

£68.34 - Peter Charalambous's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Classical Wave @ 2.6613/8 in the 14:40 at Lingfield
Back Potenza @ {5.6} in the 15:15 at Lingfield
Back Princess Animale @ {3.0} in the 16:55 at Lingfield

Lingfield 10th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Saturday 10 April, 2.40pm

Classical Wave
Secret Victory
Fierospeed
Crimewave
Family Fortunes
El Ghazwani
Avarice
Lingfield 10th Apr (1m4f Hcap)

Saturday 10 April, 3.15pm

Wheres Tom
Potenza
Devizes
Ministerial
Arctic Sea
Renardeau
Viaduct
Cry Wolf
Lingfield 10th Apr (7f Hcap)

Saturday 10 April, 4.55pm

Princesse Animale
Fauvette
Far From A Ruby
Vivency
Wolflet
Nawafeth
