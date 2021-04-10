Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday

Lingfield 10th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 10 April, 2.40pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday.
"There should be more to come from him..."
Timeform on Classical Wave
Classical Wave - 14:40 Lingfield
Classical Wave's form is on an upward curve and he is weighted to complete a quick hat-trick despite being hit with a 9 lb rise for his course and distance victory last month. There should be more to come from him and he can prove too strong for Fierospeed, who is another progressing with his racing and he is sure to have a say on the back of his Wolverhampton victory.
Potenza has admittedly failed to shine on his four previous starts on the all-weather, but this will be his first attempt on polytrack, and the five-year-old will be a tough nut to crack if he takes to this surface. Indeed, he put in a good shift over hurdles last month, and resumes in this sphere on an attractive mark. Handicap-debutant Ministerial could prove the biggest danger.
Princess Animale - 16:55 Lingfield
Princess Animale cruised through the race as though still ahead of her mark when completing a double at this course last time, closed down only late and winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 2 l rise looks lenient and she can complete a hat-trick. Fauvette and Far From A Ruby are live dangers, though.
£68.34 - Peter Charalambous's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
