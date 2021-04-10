Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday

Classical Wave - 14:40 Lingfield

Classical Wave's form is on an upward curve and he is weighted to complete a quick hat-trick despite being hit with a 9 lb rise for his course and distance victory last month. There should be more to come from him and he can prove too strong for Fierospeed, who is another progressing with his racing and he is sure to have a say on the back of his Wolverhampton victory.

Potenza - 15:15 Lingfield

Potenza has admittedly failed to shine on his four previous starts on the all-weather, but this will be his first attempt on polytrack, and the five-year-old will be a tough nut to crack if he takes to this surface. Indeed, he put in a good shift over hurdles last month, and resumes in this sphere on an attractive mark. Handicap-debutant Ministerial could prove the biggest danger.

Princess Animale - 16:55 Lingfield

Princess Animale cruised through the race as though still ahead of her mark when completing a double at this course last time, closed down only late and winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 2 l rise looks lenient and she can complete a hat-trick. Fauvette and Far From A Ruby are live dangers, though.