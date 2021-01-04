To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Lingfield on Monday...

"His best efforts have all come at this venue and he has to be taken seriously from just 1 lb higher."

Timeform on Arabescato

Noble Queen - 12:10 Lingfield

Noble Queen showed much improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Chelmsford in October, settling better than previously before quickening to lead entering the final furlong, running on for a comfortable victory. Dropped back to seven furlongs, she wasn't in the same form at Kempton last time, never landing a blow, but she is stepped back up to her optimum trip here, and given she is still low mileage, she gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

Arabescato - 14:40 Lingfield

Arabescato was probably unlucky not to double his career tally at this venue back in November, shaping well but just undone by his own quirks, hanging badly left in the straight, and he again came agonisingly close to regaining the winning thread here last time, much more straightforward on that occasion, just failing. His best efforts have all come at this venue and he has to be taken seriously from just 1 lb higher.

Zarafshan - 15:40 Lingfield

Zarafshan was a fairly useful maiden on the Flat for Dermot Weld when racing in Ireland, his best effort coming when second at Tipperary in 2019, beaten only by the subsequent Chester Vase and Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet. He has failed to fire over hurdles since joining Emma Lavelle's yard, winless in his eight outings over obstacles, but there is every chance he returns to the level on a workable mark, and he could be the one to beat on his handicap debut.

Smart Stat

TAMBORRADA - 14:10 Lingfield
£56.92 - Charlie Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
104 - The number of DUBAWI (IRE)'s progeny that have won on flat debut

Recommended bets

Noble Queen - 12:10 Lingfield
Arabescato - 14:40 Lingfield
Zarafshan - 15:40 Lingfield

