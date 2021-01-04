Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

Noble Queen - 12:10 Lingfield

Noble Queen showed much improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Chelmsford in October, settling better than previously before quickening to lead entering the final furlong, running on for a comfortable victory. Dropped back to seven furlongs, she wasn't in the same form at Kempton last time, never landing a blow, but she is stepped back up to her optimum trip here, and given she is still low mileage, she gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

No. 7 (6) Noble Queen SBK 2/1 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 52

Arabescato - 14:40 Lingfield

Arabescato was probably unlucky not to double his career tally at this venue back in November, shaping well but just undone by his own quirks, hanging badly left in the straight, and he again came agonisingly close to regaining the winning thread here last time, much more straightforward on that occasion, just failing. His best efforts have all come at this venue and he has to be taken seriously from just 1 lb higher.

No. 3 (10) Arabescato SBK 5/2 EXC 1.05 Trainer: Nick Littmoden

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 56

Zarafshan - 15:40 Lingfield

Zarafshan was a fairly useful maiden on the Flat for Dermot Weld when racing in Ireland, his best effort coming when second at Tipperary in 2019, beaten only by the subsequent Chester Vase and Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet. He has failed to fire over hurdles since joining Emma Lavelle's yard, winless in his eight outings over obstacles, but there is every chance he returns to the level on a workable mark, and he could be the one to beat on his handicap debut.