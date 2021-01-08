Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Friday

Ferrobin - 13:20 Lingfield

Ferrobin is a fairly useful hurdler who has won two times in that sphere so far this season, including on his latest start at Market Rasen, providing his new trainer with a first winner. He won with a fair bit up his sleeve that day and he finished placed on both occasions in bumpers when trained by Dan Skelton. Ferrobin's strong-travelling style will stand him in good stead round here and he looks the pick of this bunch.

No. 4 Ferrobin (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Max Young

Jockey: James Best

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Glory And Honour - 13:50 Lingfield

Glory And Honour was well found in the market on his Rules debut (successful on his sole start in points) in a bumper at Exeter in October and he showed plenty of ability to finish second to a subsequent winner. He filled the same position on his hurdling debut behind another next-time-out winner and duly built on that promise to get off the mark in style at Huntingdon last time. Glory And Honour sets the standard on both his bumper and hurdles form and it will be disappointing if he can't record another win.

No. 2 Glory And Honour (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Quick Grabim - 14:50 Lingfield

Fergal O'Brien remains in top form and Quick Grabim can provide the yard with yet another winner. He showed useful form in bumpers earlier in his career and has gone on to win three times over hurdles. His best effort this season came when finishing runner-up to Fusil Raffles on chasing debut at Uttoxeter in September and it is probably best not to judge him too harshly on his latest run when getting into a battle for the lead. This doesn't look that competitive and he makes a fair bit of appeal.