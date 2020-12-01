- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Limerick on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Limerick on Tuesday...
"That form is already starting to work out with the runner-up winning next time and a big run is expected..."
Timeform on Fissa
Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick
Rambranlt'jac showed ability on the Flat and shaped with encouragement on his hurdling debut when finishing seven lengths third in a newcomers race at Bordeaux in September 2019. That form looks okay, and Rambranlt'jac has since joined a leading yard, so there is plenty to like about his chances in what doesn't look the strongest race of its type. Rambranlt'jac holds an entry in the Grade 1 novice at Leopardstown over Christmas and a big run is expected.
Fissa cost €235,000 as a three-year-old and made an encouraging debut over hurdles when finishing third in a maiden at Punchestown in October. He is likely to come forward from that experience both in terms of fitness and experience, making headway when making a mistake at three out and then another mistake at the second-last took the wind out of his sails. That form is already starting to work out with the runner-up winning next time and a big run is expected from Fissa.
Patty D showed promise over hurdles last season and shaped well after 11 months off in a bumper at Wexford in October. She attracted support on that occasion and only just failed, looking threatening in the final furlong but just held by the winner. Patty D took a keen hold on that occasion, so she will need to settle better here, but she sets the standard and looks the one to beat.
Smart Stat
Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick
31% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at LIMERICK since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick
Fissa - 14:45 Limerick
Patty D - 15:45 Limerick
Lim 1st Dec (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 December, 1.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carrolls Cottage
|Hardwired
|An Taibhse
|Champagne Izzy
|The Galway Gal
|Rodgers Park
|Wasdale Park
|Loup De Tallane
|X Girl
|Presenting Lad
|Temptationinmilan
|Walk Alone
|Thegranaghman
|Caroles Secret
|Full Noise
|Blaze Of Light
|Petite But Willing
|Panic Over
Lim 1st Dec (2m5f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 December, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|En Beton
|Fissa
|Costalotmore
|Captain Mc
|Johngus
|Bowes Hill
|Mount Melleray
|Haveuseentherain
|Boss Girl
|Mister Bells
|Quarry Girl
|Fort William
|Fahrenheit De Lecu
Lim 1st Dec (2m Mares NHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 December, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Patty D
|Sit Down Lucy
|Granny Lowrie
|Wild Atlantic Lady
|Emily Roebling
|Donthavetime
|Stockdale
|Joeswayornoway
|Lilly Molua
|Blue Hen
|Dukes Mill
|Carrigeen Abele