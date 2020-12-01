To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Limerick on Tuesday

Irish jumps
Timeform bring you three to back at Limerick on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Limerick on Tuesday...

"That form is already starting to work out with the runner-up winning next time and a big run is expected..."

Timeform on Fissa

Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick

Rambranlt'jac showed ability on the Flat and shaped with encouragement on his hurdling debut when finishing seven lengths third in a newcomers race at Bordeaux in September 2019. That form looks okay, and Rambranlt'jac has since joined a leading yard, so there is plenty to like about his chances in what doesn't look the strongest race of its type. Rambranlt'jac holds an entry in the Grade 1 novice at Leopardstown over Christmas and a big run is expected.

Fissa - 14:45 Limerick

Fissa cost €235,000 as a three-year-old and made an encouraging debut over hurdles when finishing third in a maiden at Punchestown in October. He is likely to come forward from that experience both in terms of fitness and experience, making headway when making a mistake at three out and then another mistake at the second-last took the wind out of his sails. That form is already starting to work out with the runner-up winning next time and a big run is expected from Fissa.

Patty D - 15:45 Limerick

Patty D showed promise over hurdles last season and shaped well after 11 months off in a bumper at Wexford in October. She attracted support on that occasion and only just failed, looking threatening in the final furlong but just held by the winner. Patty D took a keen hold on that occasion, so she will need to settle better here, but she sets the standard and looks the one to beat.

Smart Stat

Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick

31% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at LIMERICK since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick
Fissa - 14:45 Limerick
Patty D - 15:45 Limerick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

