Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Limerick on Tuesday

Rambranlt'jac - 13:10 Limerick

Rambranlt'jac showed ability on the Flat and shaped with encouragement on his hurdling debut when finishing seven lengths third in a newcomers race at Bordeaux in September 2019. That form looks okay, and Rambranlt'jac has since joined a leading yard, so there is plenty to like about his chances in what doesn't look the strongest race of its type. Rambranlt'jac holds an entry in the Grade 1 novice at Leopardstown over Christmas and a big run is expected.

No. 8 Rambranlt'jac (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Fissa - 14:45 Limerick

Fissa cost €235,000 as a three-year-old and made an encouraging debut over hurdles when finishing third in a maiden at Punchestown in October. He is likely to come forward from that experience both in terms of fitness and experience, making headway when making a mistake at three out and then another mistake at the second-last took the wind out of his sails. That form is already starting to work out with the runner-up winning next time and a big run is expected from Fissa.

No. 5 Fissa (Fr) SBK 9/5 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Patty D - 15:45 Limerick

Patty D showed promise over hurdles last season and shaped well after 11 months off in a bumper at Wexford in October. She attracted support on that occasion and only just failed, looking threatening in the final furlong but just held by the winner. Patty D took a keen hold on that occasion, so she will need to settle better here, but she sets the standard and looks the one to beat.