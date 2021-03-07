To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday

Willie Mullins holds a strong hand at Leopardstown on Sunday
Timeform provide three bets from Leopardstown on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Leopardstown on Sunday...

"...he is expected to go well again now dropped in grade."

Timeform on Livelovelaugh

Klassy Kay - 15:45 Leopardstown

Klassy Kay has proved most progressive since joining Willie Mullins's yard, getting off the mark at the first attempt at Fairyhouse in November, getting the job done in ready fashion. She took her tally to two wins from three runs for her new yard when landing the odds at Punchestown last time, producing a career best to boot, and with further improvement anticipated, she holds solid claims.

Livelovelaugh - 16:50 Leopardstown

Livelovelaugh had been shaping a little better than the bare results suggested earlier in the season, though without ever really threatening to get his head in front, but he returned from a five-month break with Willie Mulins's horses in top form, and he duly returned to his best himself, finishing a very good third in a handicap chase at this course. That was his best effort of the season and he is expected to go well again now dropped in grade.

Hunters Yarn - 17:20 Leopardstown

Hunters Yarn made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Naas last month - a Fame And Glory gelding whose dam is from the family of top-class staying chaser Long Run - and he came in for plenty of support in the market as well, sent off the 9/4 favourite. He couldn't justify that faith, but he did shape encouragingly, keen early on and not afforded the smoothest of passages through, but running on to finish third to Eyewitness. He remains open to further improvement and could well reverse the form with that reopposing rival.

Smart Stat

ROYAL ILLUSION - 15:15 Leopardstown
22% - P. Townend's strike rate at LEOPARDSTOWN
45% - P. Townend's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Leopardstown 7th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 7 March, 3.45pm

Klassy Kay
Strange Notions
Amor Verdadero
Dragons Pass
Smiths Girl
Shes Commanche
Annie Pender
Demi Plie
Lee Valley Legacy
Trickey Trix
Magic Of Words
Howaya Aoife
Wild Caprice
Fairyhill Run
Paddy Wickla
Gold Creek
Slainte And Thanks
Leopardstown 7th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 7 March, 4.50pm

Mitchouka
Livelovelaugh
Uisce Beatha
Midnight Maestro
Minella Till Dawn
Ask Nile
Rapid Response
Valdieu
Powersbomb
Mister Fogpatches
Best Behavior
Snugsborough Hall
Peaches And Cream
Grand Partner
Jett
Prospectus
Leopardstown 7th Mar (2m INHF)

Sunday 7 March, 5.20pm

Eyewitness
Dark Raven
Hunters Yarn
Shiroccos Delight
Enki Flacke
Fancy A Cosmo
Back Yourself
Boola Boola
Youlongforme
Silas Marner
Da Little Grey Lad
Son Of Tully
Lake Winnipesaukee
Forever Frankie
