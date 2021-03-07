Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday

Klassy Kay - 15:45 Leopardstown

Klassy Kay has proved most progressive since joining Willie Mullins's yard, getting off the mark at the first attempt at Fairyhouse in November, getting the job done in ready fashion. She took her tally to two wins from three runs for her new yard when landing the odds at Punchestown last time, producing a career best to boot, and with further improvement anticipated, she holds solid claims.

No. 5 Klassy Kay (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 107

Livelovelaugh - 16:50 Leopardstown

Livelovelaugh had been shaping a little better than the bare results suggested earlier in the season, though without ever really threatening to get his head in front, but he returned from a five-month break with Willie Mulins's horses in top form, and he duly returned to his best himself, finishing a very good third in a handicap chase at this course. That was his best effort of the season and he is expected to go well again now dropped in grade.

No. 3 Livelovelaugh (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 137

Hunters Yarn - 17:20 Leopardstown

Hunters Yarn made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Naas last month - a Fame And Glory gelding whose dam is from the family of top-class staying chaser Long Run - and he came in for plenty of support in the market as well, sent off the 9/4 favourite. He couldn't justify that faith, but he did shape encouragingly, keen early on and not afforded the smoothest of passages through, but running on to finish third to Eyewitness. He remains open to further improvement and could well reverse the form with that reopposing rival.