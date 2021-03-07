- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 107
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Leopardstown on Sunday...
"...he is expected to go well again now dropped in grade."
Timeform on Livelovelaugh
Klassy Kay - 15:45 Leopardstown
Klassy Kay has proved most progressive since joining Willie Mullins's yard, getting off the mark at the first attempt at Fairyhouse in November, getting the job done in ready fashion. She took her tally to two wins from three runs for her new yard when landing the odds at Punchestown last time, producing a career best to boot, and with further improvement anticipated, she holds solid claims.
Livelovelaugh - 16:50 Leopardstown
Livelovelaugh had been shaping a little better than the bare results suggested earlier in the season, though without ever really threatening to get his head in front, but he returned from a five-month break with Willie Mulins's horses in top form, and he duly returned to his best himself, finishing a very good third in a handicap chase at this course. That was his best effort of the season and he is expected to go well again now dropped in grade.
Hunters Yarn - 17:20 Leopardstown
Hunters Yarn made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Naas last month - a Fame And Glory gelding whose dam is from the family of top-class staying chaser Long Run - and he came in for plenty of support in the market as well, sent off the 9/4 favourite. He couldn't justify that faith, but he did shape encouragingly, keen early on and not afforded the smoothest of passages through, but running on to finish third to Eyewitness. He remains open to further improvement and could well reverse the form with that reopposing rival.
Smart Stat
ROYAL ILLUSION - 15:15 Leopardstown
22% - P. Townend's strike rate at LEOPARDSTOWN
45% - P. Townend's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Klassy Kay - 15:45 Leopardstown
Livelovelaugh - 16:50 Leopardstown
Hunters Yarn - 17:20 Leopardstown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Leopardstown 7th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Klassy Kay
|Strange Notions
|Amor Verdadero
|Dragons Pass
|Smiths Girl
|Shes Commanche
|Annie Pender
|Demi Plie
|Lee Valley Legacy
|Trickey Trix
|Magic Of Words
|Howaya Aoife
|Wild Caprice
|Fairyhill Run
|Paddy Wickla
|Gold Creek
|Slainte And Thanks
Leopardstown 7th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mitchouka
|Livelovelaugh
|Uisce Beatha
|Midnight Maestro
|Minella Till Dawn
|Ask Nile
|Rapid Response
|Valdieu
|Powersbomb
|Mister Fogpatches
|Best Behavior
|Snugsborough Hall
|Peaches And Cream
|Grand Partner
|Jett
|Prospectus
Leopardstown 7th Mar (2m INHF)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Eyewitness
|Dark Raven
|Hunters Yarn
|Shiroccos Delight
|Enki Flacke
|Fancy A Cosmo
|Back Yourself
|Boola Boola
|Youlongforme
|Silas Marner
|Da Little Grey Lad
|Son Of Tully
|Lake Winnipesaukee
|Forever Frankie