To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Monday

Racing at Leopardstown
Timeform provide three bets from Leopardstown on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Leopardstown on Monday...

"...remains open to further improvement and gets the vote to open his account."

Timeform on Don Diablo

Don Diablo - 13:50 Leopardstown

Don Diablo had shown fair form in bumpers without being able to get his head in front, and he bettered that form on his first attempt over hurdles after four months off when finishing second at Naas last month. He travelled well on that occasion, and though he was no match for the winner, he did pull clear of the remainder. He remains open to further improvement and gets the vote to open his account.

Breaken - 16:00 Leopardstown

A useful winner on the middle of his three starts over hurdles, Breaken was in the process of matching that sort of level on his chasing debut at Punchestown in December 2019, sure to have finished second at the very worst when departing three out. He has been off for 15 months since then, but with the Willie Mullins yard in such good form at present, it is hard to imagine him not being spot on.

It's Only A Number - 16:30 Leopardstown

It's Only A Number has come in for plenty of support in the betting on his last couple of outings and, after shaping better than the result when fifth at Punchestown in January, he duly made the most of a good opportunity to win with plenty in hand at Down Royal last time. He must contend with a hefty rise in the weights for that win, but given the manner of victory, there is every reason to think it may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Smart Stat

GRAND BORNAND - 13:20 Leopardstown
22% - P. Townend's strike rate at LEOPARDSTOWN
45% - P. Townend's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Don Diablo - 13:50 Leopardstown
Breaken - 16:00 Leopardstown
It's Only A Number - 16:30 Leopardstown

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Leopardstown 8th Mar (2m Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 8 March, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Don Diablo
Elite Charboniere
Blackstair Rocco
Cotteemcavennigoal
Edison Kent
Don Magnifica
Skol
Glentruan
The Virginian
Drummer
Given Wings
Cnogba
Maybenextyear
Any Day Now
No Logic
William Wolf
Queen Jenny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 8th Mar (2m1f Beg Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 8 March, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Breaken
Soviet Pimpernel
Jungle Junction
Exit Poll
The Very Man
Rocket Lad
Star Max
Fauguernon
Old Town Road
The Cool Dude
Calibrator
Diegos Way
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 8th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 8 March, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Its Only A Number
Sidetracked
Optical Confusion
Rock On Barney
Krisquin
Casamari Abbey
My Hometown
Diggin Deep
The Inbetween
The White Volcano
The Broom Squire
Super Citizen
Likable Chancer
Baby Bellini
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles