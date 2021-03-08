Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Monday

Don Diablo - 13:50 Leopardstown

Don Diablo had shown fair form in bumpers without being able to get his head in front, and he bettered that form on his first attempt over hurdles after four months off when finishing second at Naas last month. He travelled well on that occasion, and though he was no match for the winner, he did pull clear of the remainder. He remains open to further improvement and gets the vote to open his account.

No. 4 Don Diablo (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Breaken - 16:00 Leopardstown

A useful winner on the middle of his three starts over hurdles, Breaken was in the process of matching that sort of level on his chasing debut at Punchestown in December 2019, sure to have finished second at the very worst when departing three out. He has been off for 15 months since then, but with the Willie Mullins yard in such good form at present, it is hard to imagine him not being spot on.

No. 1 Breaken (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

It's Only A Number - 16:30 Leopardstown

It's Only A Number has come in for plenty of support in the betting on his last couple of outings and, after shaping better than the result when fifth at Punchestown in January, he duly made the most of a good opportunity to win with plenty in hand at Down Royal last time. He must contend with a hefty rise in the weights for that win, but given the manner of victory, there is every reason to think it may not be enough to stop him going in again.